Binance has resumed withdrawing Dogecoin. The problem was solved in 17 days – Ministry of Finance

Crypto exchange Binance announced that it is resuming the withdrawal of Dogecoin. Users could not do this for 17 days due to technical problems that arose after updating the “meme” coin.

Background

As a reminder, at the beginning of November, messages about problems with access to the trading platform’s functionality began to appear on Reddit. One of the clients of the trading platform wrote on Twitter that the exchange blocked the withdrawal of Dogecoin, demanding to pay off the debt of 53.7 thousand DOGE ($ 11.8 thousand at the exchange rate on November 12). The user claims that he has not performed any transactions with the “meme” token for more than two years.

On November 11, Binance temporarily disabled the withdrawal of Dogecoin from its trading platform until technical issues were resolved. Problems with Dogecoin affected more than 1.6 thousand users of the crypto exchange.

After massive reports of problems with Dogecoin, the developers of the “meme” token suggested that technical problems could arise as a result of “stuck” transactions that do not meet the requirements of the system.

Elon Musk intervened in the situation

Even Elon Musk, who has long supported DOGE, intervened in the situation. The billionaire on Twitter asked Binance to explain what was going on with the coin.

While the Binance exchange account stuck with the official explanations, CEO Changpeng Zhao responded to Musk rather boldly. He recalled that Tesla, at one time, recalled almost 12 thousand cars due to a software failure.