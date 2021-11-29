Binance Resumes Withdrawals From DOGE A Few Days Following Elon Musk’s Comments

Binance, one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges by daily trading volume, has resumed withdrawing Dogecoin (DOGE) funds following a system crash caused by a DOGE wallet update.

On November 29, the exchange officially announced that it has resumed DOGE withdrawals after a major issue where Binance users were unable to withdraw Dogecoin for 17 days.

In addition, 1,634 Binance users were sent old transactions due to a conflict between multiple versions of the DOGE wallet. This was due to a “combination of unlikely factors” and ultimately only affected Binance, the exchange writes:

“In short, if 1) your platform specified DOGE back in 2019, at v1.14.0 2) transactions stuck in the wallet 3) updated the wallet to version 1.14.2 4) And then updated to version 1.14.5.- you can be a problem. “

“Unfortunately for Binance, we inadvertently tucked all of the above parameters into the needle, resulting in re-sending of coins and the need to create a new wallet,” the announcement says.

Binance emphasized that “no organization is to blame,” as neither Binance nor the DOGE network were aware of the issue.

The fix came after Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted the issue on November 23, stating that the issue of withdrawing funds from DOGE to Binance was “dubious.” Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao immediately stated that the issue was related to the latest Doge wallet update.

Appreciate it. I overreacted a bit because of the word “shady”. The KYC part is tedious and we cannot serve US users. However, you can try https://t.co/hSHrrlWIfF. Still a tedious registration process, but have #Doge. We are working with their team to fix the issue as soon as possible. – CZ Binance (@cz_binance) November 23, 2021

On the subject: Ripple CEO Blames Dogecoin for “inflationary dynamics”

Dogecoin is a meme-based cryptocurrency that has been growing in popularity since Musk started actively promoting DOGE on Twitter in 2020. At the time of writing, DOGE is the 10th largest cryptocurrency with a market cap of $ 27 billion. According to CoinGecko, the price of DOGE fell recently, with Dogecoin falling more than 22% in the past 14 days.