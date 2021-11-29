Binance Users Can Withdraw Dogecoin Again

The incident happened due to the Doge crypto wallet update.

The largest crypto exchange Binance has resumed withdrawing funds from Dogecoin (DOGE) after a system failure.

Recall that Binance users could not withdraw the “meme” cryptocurrency for 17 days due to a “minor problem” after updating the crypto wallets. According to the cryptocurrency exchange, 1634 users have repeated old transactions in their accounts.

“The problem came up on Binance – not on other platforms – because our technical settings for DOGE are different. This is due to the number of our users, ”Changpeng Zhao told users last week.

The famous cryptocurrency fan Elon Musk drew attention to the incident. He asked the CEO of the crypto exchange to explain what was happening and called the situation “dark.”

The cryptocurrency exchange said the problem was caused by “a combination of unlikely factors.” Some users’ platform rolled back the DOGE listing in 2019 and transactions got stuck in the wallet. The wallet itself was updated to version 1.14.2, and after that to version 1.14.5, Binance explained.

According to the developers, they tested the solution back on Saturday, and announced it on Monday.

Over the past two weeks, the Dogecoin price has dropped by almost 40%. Against the backdrop of positive news, the cryptocurrency rate increased by 1.8%.

Source: Coinmarketcap.

Recall that Elon Musk’s SpaceX is participating in the Dogecoin satellite launch project to the Moon. The Canadian company Geometric Energy Corporation (GEC) will pay for it in cryptocurrency. The start is scheduled for Q1 2022, the media said.

