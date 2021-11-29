Binance Will Support Binance Smart Chain Hard Fork

The hard fork on the Binance Smart Chain will take place at the end of November, but there is no need to wait for the appearance of a new cryptocurrency

Binance cryptocurrency exchange will support harddork on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). She announced this in her blog.

According to the details, an update called Bruno is scheduled for block 13,082,000 (November 30 ~ 11:00 UTC). 15 minutes before the update, Binance will close BSC-based altcoin deposits and withdrawals. At the same time, trades will not be affected, representatives of the exchange noted.

The Bruno hard fork is reportedly introducing a new real-time BNB burn mechanism called the Binance Evolution Protocol (BEP-95). It is assumed that the innovation will speed up the synchronization of nodes by more than 60%.

According to the description, the pace burning through BEP-95 is completely dependent on the activity in the BSC network. The burn process is proposed to continue “even after the planned BNB burn on Binance.com reaches the target stock of 100 million BNB in ​​circulation.”

At the same time, BNB owners will decide for themselves whether to pay commissions under the new standard. While the implementation of the new protocol could affect the total BNB value, the nominal value of the rewards “could increase”. Despite the fact that the update is a hard fork, there is no need to wait for new coins to appear, Binance said. Read about why Binance.US needed hundreds of millions of dollars in investments – read the material of the BeInCrypto editorial staff.

