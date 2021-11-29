Bitcoin rate increased by $ 5 thousand in a few hours :: RBC.Crypto

The cost of the first cryptocurrency exceeded $ 58.2 thousand, after which it dropped to the current level of about $ 57.4 thousand.

Over the night, the bitcoin rate rose by $ 5 thousand, at the moment reaching the mark of $ 58.2 thousand. As of 9:35 Moscow time, the first cryptocurrency is traded at the level of $ 57.3 thousand, over the past day it has risen in price by 5.5%. Following bitcoin, the largest altcoins in terms of capitalization also rose in price.

For example, over the past 24 hours, the Ethereum price has risen by 7%, to $ 4.3 thousand. At the same time, the Binance Coin rate has increased by 4.4%, to $ 610. Solana’s cost per day increased by 9% to $ 205. The total market capitalization increased by 6% and exceeded $ 2.7 trillion.

Previously, the author of the Stock-to-Flow (S2F) model and analyst under the pseudonym PlanB admitted that the price of bitcoin deviated from S2F for the first time. According to the analyst, the cost of the first cryptocurrency will not reach $ 98 thousand by the end of November, as the model predicted. However, PlanB called S2F wealthy and emphasized that it expects the price of bitcoin to rise to $ 100,000 in the coming months.

