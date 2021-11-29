Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are a couple to follow

The birthdays of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are worth waiting for at least for the sake of one thing – after their congratulations to each other on Instagram, the mood is guaranteed to rise. Reynolds says that the secret of their happy and almost ten-year marriage is, first of all, in the friendly relations that they managed to build among themselves. By the way, it was with friendship that it all started for them. They met on the set of Green Lantern in 2010, and in 2011 they went on a double date – that is, Lively was with her boyfriend, and Reynolds was with a girl. According to the actor himself, even then he realized that he and Blake were made for each other. A joint trip to Boston decided everything, and a year later they got engaged.

Since then, they have been laughing boldly on all red carpets and as if they do not even notice anyone or anything around. On the Internet, you can find whole selections of their pranks on each other, which often end with the phrase “It’s amazing that we are still married.” Friendship is not only about support, but also about ease and the ability to share anything. And Reynolds’ explanation sounds very convincing. Besides the fact that they love each other as much as the couples who just moved in, Reynolds and Lively are raising three daughters and are not going to stop there. In other words, we wish all of us to find partners who will look at us the way Reynolds and Lively look at each other. Check out these 13 photos and you will probably agree with us.