Blame evolution: why seniors need sports

The benefits of physical activity are undeniable and have been known for a long time, but today people increasingly lead a sedentary lifestyle, and with old age, physical activity completely disappears. The decline in activity with age has serious health consequences. Biologists at Harvard University have asked the question – if a decrease in activity is inevitable, why are we evolutionarily not protected from the consequences that it carries?

“The mechanisms by which physical activity slows aging and reduces morbidity and mortality are well documented,” the authors note. “What we lack, however, is a definitive, evolutionary explanation for why lifelong physical activity, especially in middle and old age, promotes health. As the growing epidemic of physical inactivity worldwide accelerates the spread of noncommunicable diseases in an aging population, the integration of an evolutionary and biomedical perspective could foster a new understanding of how and why physical activity helps maintain health and prolong life. ”

Physical activity is associated with lower blood pressure, decreased inflammation in the body. However, it is unclear why physical inactivity, especially in old age, has such a profound effect on health.

The analysis of evolutionary changes helped the researchers to understand the issue. By the standards of evolution, a person began to reduce physical activity in old age quite recently, scientists explain, and the body simply did not have time to adapt to this. They presented their theory in the magazine Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences…

“Contrary to the widespread belief that human life expectancy until recently was short, hunter-gatherers who survived infancy and childhood lived on average 70 years, that is, about 20 years longer than the age at which reproduction is possible, and fossils the evidence indicates that such a long life was the norm for humans already 40 thousand years ago, ”the authors of the work say.

Elderly people in social groups not only passed on important knowledge and skills to new generations, but were also physically able to procure food for their children and grandchildren.

“While the number of steps taken per day among older Americans is reduced by about half between the ages of 40 and 70, the daily walking distance for modern hunter-gatherers such as the Hadza does not decrease significantly with age,” the scientists note.

Previously, there were assumptions that in prehistoric times people did not live long and led a sedentary lifestyle, but today they have long been refuted both by archaeological finds and observations of modern tribes of hunter-gatherers. Apparently, it was the allocation of the body’s resources for physical activity that helped prevent some health problems.

In an environment where energy requirements were usually met or exceeded, physical activity meant that potentially harmful excess energy was not stored as fat stores. Today there are enough works demonstrating the harm of excess fat deposition, especially on the internal organs.

In addition, the authors of the work suggest, regular physical activity means that energy resources are directed to repair and maintain tissues and cells that are destroyed during physical activity, and as a result strengthen them.

This includes repairing broken muscle fibers and damaged cartilage, healing microfractures, and releasing exercise-related antioxidants and anti-inflammatory substances. Without physical activity, these reactions are dulled.

The recommended duration of physical activity has long been determined based on a variety of studies: from half an hour of moderate exercise per day to an hour of intense activity per week. This makes it possible to compensate for the sedentary lifestyle of the modern person, and the lack of this compensation increases the risk of developing a variety of diseases, including cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, Alzheimer’s disease and cancer.

“The main takeaway is that because we have evolved to be active throughout life, our bodies need physical activity to age healthy,” concludes lead author of the study, evolutionary biologist David Lieberman.

In the past, daily physical activity was necessary to survive, he adds. Today we have a choice, but we must make it in favor of exercise, that is, voluntarily engage in physical activity for the sake of health.