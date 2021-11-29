BMW driver who staged a chase on the Moscow Ring Road was arrested – RBK

Photo: Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation



The driver of the BMW, who had previously set up a chase on the Moscow Ring Road and in whose car they found three large parcels of white powder, was detained until the end of January 2022. This was reported in the press service of the metropolitan prosecutor’s office in Telegram.

“Taking into account the position of the prosecutor’s office, the court chose a preventive measure in the form of detention until January 26, 2022 against a previously convicted 23-year-old man accused of attempted illegal sale of narcotic drugs on an especially large scale,” the prosecutor’s office said in a statement. …

The press service of the Nagatinsky District Court of Moscow clarified in Telegram that Sergei Novikov was arrested, who is accused of committing crimes under Part 3 of Art. 30 (preparation for a crime and attempted crime) and part 5 of Art. 228.1 of the Criminal Code (illegal production, sale or transfer of narcotic drugs on an especially large scale). The maximum punishment is up to 20 years in prison.

“The accused and his defenders objected to the stated petition of the investigator, asked to elect Novikova S.Yu. a more lenient measure of restraint, not related to detention, namely house arrest, ”added the press service of the court.