Boyfriend Kylie Jenner was sued after the tragedy on Astroworld

The family of a 14-year-old teenager who was killed at an extreme performance by Travis Scott has sued the rapper and Astroworld organizers to recover $ 1 million in the wake of the tragedy.

The high school student was one of the youngest of 10 casualties after the chaos that took place at boyfriend Kylie Jenner’s concert in Texas on November 5.

The boy’s parent is accused of the rapper and the organizers of “gross negligence” and “reckless neglect” of their son’s safety, which led to his death.

“The pain of the loss of our son John, who did not come home alive after such an event, cannot be described. He was a handsome young man who just wanted to enjoy his first concert with his friends, with whom he appreciated every minute of his time, ”said the father of the deceased boyfriend.

The parents say that the purpose of their lawsuit is to make sure that such a bigger one never happens anywhere.

“No one should be in such pain after losing a loved one to go to a live performance. There is no excuse for the poorly organized fan zone system, the lack of interference, which caused the tragic death of our son and 9 other people who were accidentally injured. ”

The lawsuit seeks to hold organizers accountable for “failing to provide adequate security personnel to implement riot control measures, proper barricades, and failure to provide sufficient emergency medical care.”

A similar claim was also filed by the parents of another victim.

The lawyer for both families noted that no one should die during the concert.

“We continue to support and assist local authorities in their ongoing investigation so that both the fans who attended and their families can get the answers they want and deserve, and we will address all legal issues in due course, ”the lawyer continued.

The new investigations are just a few of the 150 cases brought by 600 people who claim they were harmed at Astroworld.

Last week, 282 concert victims filed a $ 2 billion lawsuit against Scott, Drake, Live Nation, Apple Music, and the NRG Stadium, where the tragic event took place, noting that organizers had saved too much on security measures, leading to the drama.