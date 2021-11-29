Brad Pitt and Bradley Cooper attended a sports match together

The day before, Brad Pitt and Bradley Cooper attended the Us Open final together. By the way, there our tennis player Daniil Medvedev won the first Grand Slam tournament in his career.

Brad Pitt and Bradley Cooper (Photo: Sarah Stier / Getty Images)

In the final, Medvedev defeated Novak Djokovic himself, who is one of the record holders in terms of the number of trophies. Daniel himself dedicated the landmark victory to his wife – on the eve of the final they had an anniversary.

Daniil Medvedev (Photo: Sarah Stier / Getty Images)

Among the star fans in the stands were seen longtime friends – Brad Pitt and Bradley Cooper. If you didn’t know, the actor has a close relationship for a long time. Not so long ago, Pitt admitted that it was Cooper who helped him cope with alcoholism.

Brad Pitt and Bradley Cooper (Photo: Sarah Stier / Getty Images)

At the National Board of Review Awards Gala, 56-year-old Brad Pitt received another award for his supporting role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. The film’s director Quentin Tarantino and Bradley Cooper supported their colleague with applause in the auditorium. By the way, Pitt even mentioned the latter in his acceptance speech.

Brad Pitt and Bradley Cooper (Photo: Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images for National Board of Review)

When the alcoholic Brad was on the verge of depression due to his divorce from Angelina Jolie, it was Cooper who first came to the rescue. “Bradley just put his little daughter to bed and came quickly here to help the organizers with the presentation of this award. He’s such a nice guy. By the way, I became absolutely sober thanks to him. And since then, every new day of my life is happier than the previous one. I love you, Bradley, very grateful for your support, ”said Pitt.