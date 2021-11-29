https://ria.ru/20211129/oruzhie-1761196192.html

Britain and Israel oppose the development of nuclear weapons in Iran

Britain and Israel will work "round the clock" to prevent Iran from becoming a nuclear power, Foreign Ministers of both countries Liz Truss and Yair

LONDON, November 29 – RIA Novosti. Britain and Israel will work “round the clock” to prevent Iran from becoming a nuclear power, both foreign ministers Liz Truss and Yair Lapid said. The foreign ministers wrote a joint article for the British newspaper Telegraph, which focuses mainly on Iranian issues. and Israel will sign a ten-year treaty on cybersecurity, technology, trade and defense, the ministers said, ahead of another round of talks to re-establish the Iranian Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). Starting on November 29, the round will be the seventh since the start of negotiations on the restoration of the JCPOA and the lifting of US sanctions on Iran and the first round after the administration of President Ibrahim Raisi came to power in Iran in August this year. Prior to that, Raisi’s predecessors held a series of discussions in Vienna, which ended on June 20.

