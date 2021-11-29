https://ria.ru/20211128/katastrofa-1761163448.html

Britain feared disaster in the event of an alliance between Russia and China

MOSCOW, November 28 – RIA Novosti. Russian-Chinese military cooperation threatens the Western countries with disastrous consequences, Isabelle Soukins, a researcher at the Henry Jackson Society and an expert on Russia, told The Sun. Commenting on the recent decision to expand cooperation between Moscow and Beijing in the military sphere, the specialist warned the United States of the risk of losing its position on the world stage. “Cooperation between China and Russia, and their common concern over Western actions, is a truly terrifying prospect.” Moscow and Beijing are deepening cooperation amid US exercises near Russian borders. However, the author still calls this foundation “imaginary,” while accusations of preparing a military invasion of Ukraine are voiced against Russia. “If Russia and China ultimately unite, they will want to restrain America in several directions,” Soukins said. that the alliance between Moscow and Beijing threatens Europe as an ally of Washington. “America will not be able to fight Russia and China alone. It will need the help of its Western partners, and I think that it will turn to us in the first place,” Soukins said. Recently, Western media and Kiev have again heard forecasts about a “Russian invasion” of Ukraine. The Kremlin called such statements a targeted information campaign to increase tensions, in which they are trying to present Russia as a party threatening the process of resolving the conflict in Donbass. Press Secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov once again stressed that Moscow is not hatching aggressive plans and is not going to attack anyone.

