Bruno hard fork to take place on Binance Smart Chain

Bruno will be hardforked on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) at block 13,082,000 at approximately 11:00 UTC on November 30th. Deposits and withdrawals in the network will be suspended from approximately 10:45 Moscow time.

#Binance will support the Binance Smart Chain #BSC network upgrade and hard fork.https: //t.co/BhKPAUwunG – Binance (@binance) November 29, 2021

One of the goals of the upgrade is to speed up full synchronization of nodes by more than 60%. It involves the deployment of a BEP-95 proposal with a BNB token burn mechanism similar to the Ethereum blockchain.

According to the developers, this will make the network more decentralized and increase the intrinsic value of BNB in ​​the long run.

The solution provides for the flaring of a fixed proportion of gas in each block. Validators can adjust the ratio, which is 10% by default.

Exchange officials stressed that trading in BNB and other tokens available in BSC will not be affected during the update.

“We will reopen deposits and withdrawals as soon as we believe the network is stable,” the company said.

Recall that in October, Binance established a $ 1 billion fund to develop and support the BSC ecosystem.

