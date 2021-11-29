Bundestag responded to Kiev’s demand for reparations from Germany | News | News

Pressing the media for reparations is contrary to diplomatic practice. Bundestag deputy from the Alternative for Germany, Stefan Koiter, told Izvestia on Monday, November 29, commenting on the words of the Ukrainian ambassador to Germany, Andriy Melnik.

“I resolutely reject Melnik’s demands for reparations. For decades, Germany paid billions of German marks in reparations to the Soviet Union, of which Ukraine was a part. <...> To put forward demands to the federal government through the press is not only contrary to diplomatic practice, but also extremely clumsy, ”he said.

In addition, the German politician noted that he cannot support the idea of ​​Ukraine’s admission to NATO, since there is a great danger that Kiev will force the North Atlantic Alliance to enter into a military confrontation with the Russian Federation. Koiter expressed a desire to remain on good terms with Moscow, and urged the German authorities not to allow themselves to be used as a tool.

The demand for reparations was also criticized by the deputy of the Bundestag Norbert Kleinwechter.

“War reparations should be in the history textbook, not in everyday politics. The youth of Europe, their parents and grandparents have overcome old conflicts long ago. Instead, we have to tackle current problems: these include the security and energy supply of all European countries, ”he said.

On the eve, Melnik said that the German government, in his opinion, should pay Kiev compensation for the cultural values ​​lost during the Second World War. He sent his letter to the representative of the Berlin Singing Academy Foundation, Georg Graf zu Castel-Castel.

Melnyk wrote that he refuses to participate in the festive concert on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the transfer of the Bach archive, explaining the decision by Berlin’s ignorance of Kiev’s demands for compensation for the losses of Ukraine during the Second World War.

Among the values ​​indicated by the ambassador is the archive of notes by Johann Sebastian Bach, its value exceeds tens of billions of euros, it was transferred to the Cabinet of Ministers of Gerhard Schroeder in 2001.

In April, Melnyk called on Berlin to secure his country’s entry into the North Atlantic Alliance as soon as possible and unconditionally, since Germany bears “special historical responsibility” for Nazi crimes against the Ukrainian people.

Then the readers of the German edition Welt am Sonntag were outraged by the fact that the Ukrainian ambassador was appealing to the national sense of guilt of the Germans. Some questioned Miller’s diplomacy.