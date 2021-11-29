https://ria.ru/20211129/bezhentsy-1761200380.html

Cambodia accepts the first refugees from Afghanistan

BANGKOK, November 29 – RIA Novosti. Cambodia has received at least 15 refugees from Afghanistan, the first of 300 people heading to the country under an earlier agreement with the US-based Asia Foundation and the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, according to the online version of the Khmer newspaper. Times. The first group of refugees arrived in Cambodia on November 17. On Sunday, November 28, the Cambodian government granted the arrivals the status of temporary residence in the country pending resettlement to another state that will accept them for permanent residence, the report said. All refugees in the group are employees of the international non-governmental organization “Asia Foundation” based in San -Francisco, who worked in the branch of the organization in Afghanistan, and their family members. The agreements on the granting of temporary residence status, signed by the Cambodian government three months ago, envisage the placement in the country of no more than 300 refugees for the period necessary for making decisions and issuing documents for their resettlement in a country that will provide them with permanent asylum, the newspaper reports. serving the refugees is a 13-person working group set up by order of Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, the report said.

