Cardano Approaches Smart Contracts Launch With New Testnet

IOHK, the blockchain development team behind Cardano, announced on July 15 that Project Alonzo’s testnet has officially gone from blue to white, leading to the long-awaited expansion of the ecosystem to functional smart contracts.

SUCCESSFULLY HARD FORK: We are pleased to announce that today at around 19.44 UTC we have successfully split the #Alonzo testnet into a new # AlonzoWhite node. The new network is already successfully creating blocks. – Input Output (@InputOutputHK) July 14, 2021

While the previous testnet, known as Alonzo Blue, did offer some smart contract functionality, it was only available to a limited number of insiders. Yesterday’s update will allow around 500 validators, betting pool operators and developers to test these features in the future.

Alonzo White will be working for two to four weeks before upgrading to the latest testnet for the current development phase, known as Alonzo Purple.

Despite some recent backlash from other members of the blockchain community, Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson recently said in a YouTube video that it was still on track according to the project’s roadmap, noting that over $ 10M in NFT was sold across the Cardano network. with “tens of thousands of assets.” Once Alonzo White is released to the mainnet, developers will be able to launch dApps, NFTs and more.

In the wake of Alonzo White’s announcement, the NFT and DeFi marketplace called Spores Network announced a successful $ 2.3 million fundraiser on July 16. The company said it hopes to leverage Cardano’s lower transaction costs, lower carbon footprint and higher transaction throughput to bring NFTs to mainstream users.

On the subject: a Swiss bank issues NFT shares in a Picasso painting at $ 6,000 each

As more companies and artists such as Dolce and Gabbana and the fantasy football platform join the growing NFT marketplace, bringing more NFTs online could lead to more success for Cardano and its users.