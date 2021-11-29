Cardano Rises 10% By Investing.com

Cryptocurrency Cardano has grown by 10%



Investing.com – It was trading at $ 1.6249 at 8:52 pm (5:52 pm GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Monday, up 10.19% on the day. This was the sharpest daily rise in cryptocurrency since September 22nd.

This rise pushed Cardano’s market cap to $ 54.0565B, 2.05% of the market cap of all cryptocurrencies. Earlier, at its peak, Cardano’s capitalization was $ 94.8001B.

In the past 24 hours, Cardano has traded in a range of $ 1.5582 to $ 1.6348.

Over the past 7 days, Cardano has seen a drop in volume, as it shed 9.51%. The volume of Cardano in the last 24 hours was $ 2.2273B or 1.92% of the total volume of cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $ 1.4230 to $ 1.8154 in the past seven days.

Currently, Cardano’s price is still below 47.57% of its $ 3.10 peak, which was reached on September 2.

Meanwhile, other cryptocurrencies

The cryptocurrency was trading at $ 58,550.4 on the Investing.com Index, up 8.68% on the day.

trading at $ 4,434.91 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 9.97%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was previously $ 1.109.7399B or 42.13% of the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies, while Ethereum’s market cap was $ 527.9528B or 20.04% of the total cryptocurrency market.