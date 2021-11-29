Cardano Rises 13% By Investing.com

Cryptocurrency Cardano has grown by 13%

Investing.com – Crypto was trading at $ 2.2370 at 11:35 PM (20:35 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Wednesday, up 12.67% on the day. This was the sharpest daily rise in cryptocurrency since September 22nd.

This rise pushed Cardano’s market cap to $ 71.7313B, 3.69% of the market cap of all cryptocurrencies. Earlier, at its peak, Cardano’s capitalization was $ 94.8001B.

In the past 24 hours, Cardano has traded in a range of $ 1.9691 to $ 2.2525.

Over the past 7 days, Cardano has seen a drop in volume, as it shed 10.88%. The volume of Cardano in the last 24 hours was $ 5.2742B or 3.98% of the total volume of cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $ 1.9132 to $ 2.5119 in the past 7 days.

Currently, Cardano’s price is still below 27.81% of its $ 3.10 peak, which was reached on September 2.

Meanwhile, other cryptocurrencies

The cryptocurrency was trading at $ 43.504.8 on the Investing.com Index, up 6.29% on the day.

trading at $ 3,032.00 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 9.61%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was previously $ 818.3971B or 42.14% of the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies, while Ethereum’s market cap was $ 356.5687B or 18.36% of the total cryptocurrency market.

