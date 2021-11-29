Caution, borders are closing. Which countries have interrupted flights due to the omicron strain – Tourism – News of St. Petersburg

photo by Pavel Karavashkin / Fontanka.ru / archive Share this Share this

The identification of a new strain of COVID-19 “omicron” threatens to provoke another rolling closure of borders and a halt in international tourism. Since November 28, Russia has banned entry for foreign citizens living in South Africa, Botswana, Lesotho, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Madagascar, Eswatini, Tanzania, and Hong Kong. The ban also applies to those foreigners who have spent more than 10 days in these countries. Another three dozen states have limited communication with African countries, and some are closed from the outside world completely.

Completely banned the entry of foreigners One of the first to react to the virus threat Israel… Since November 29, the country has closed borders to foreigners for two weeks, except in cases approved by the Committee on Exceptions. Israelis returning from abroad will be required to pass a PCR test at the airport and go through quarantine, after leaving which they will need to do another coronavirus test. Israelis returning from African countries identified as “red” (with a high incidence rate, now almost all African countries are classified in this category) will have to undergo quarantine in specialized hotels. Israel has banned its citizens from visiting all African countries, except for the northern part of the continent. Barely opened Japan closes again to the outside world. On November 30, the previously introduced exemptions for the entry of foreign businessmen, students and specialists are canceled due to the spread of a new strain of the omicron coronavirus, said Prime Minister of Japan Fumio Kishida.

Japanese citizens and foreigners holding long-term Japanese visas or residence permits entering from South Africa, Eswatini, Zimbabwe and Mozambique will be required to undergo a ten-day quarantine in special hotels. Air traffic was completely closed Authorities Morocco decided to suspend all direct passenger flights to the kingdom, the Moroccan Foreign Ministry said on November 28. The restriction is imposed for a period of two weeks, starting at 23:59 on Monday, November 29, 2021. “The assessment of the situation will be carried out regularly in order to adjust the necessary measures, if necessary,” the department added. Earlier, the country also imposed a travel ban on all arrivals from South Africa. Morocco did not have direct flights with Russia. Restricted air traffic United Kingdom suspended flights with South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Lesotho, Namibia and Eswatini. Germany limited communication with South Africa. From November 27, airlines are allowed to operate only export flights for German citizens. France suspended flights to South Africa, Lesotho, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Namibia and Eswatini.

Austria imposed restrictions on air traffic with South Africa, Lesotho, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Namibia and Eswatini. Switzerland introduced a ban on direct flights from southern Africa. Great Britain, Egypt, Malawi, the Netherlands and the Czech Republic are included in the list of countries and territories, upon arrival from which a mandatory ten-day quarantine is required. Turkey suspended flights and banned entry from South Africa, Botswana, Mozambique, Namibia and Zimbabwe. Egypt announced the suspension of flights with South Africa. Saudi Arabia suspended flights to South Africa, Namibia, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Lesotho, Eswatini. It is also prohibited to enter for those who do not have citizenship of the kingdom and who arrive directly or through other countries from the aforementioned states. Argentina decided to postpone the resumption of direct flights to African countries. Brazil stopped flights with Botswana, Zimbabwe, Lesotho, Namibia, Eswatini and South Africa. Kuwait suspended flights with nine countries: South Africa, Namibia, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Lesotho, Eswatini, Zambia and Malawi.

Iran suspended flights with South Africa, Mozambique, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Lesotho and Eswatini. A ban on entry from some countries was introduced Italy banned entry from South Africa, Lesotho, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Namibia and Eswatini for those who stayed there for more than 14 days. Czech banned entry for foreigners who have spent more than 12 hours in South Africa, Namibia, Lesotho, Swaziland, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Mozambique and Zambia in the past 14 days. Hungary has stopped the entry of tourists from Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Mozambique, Eswatini and South Africa and plans to limit air traffic with these countries. Singapore restricted the entry of foreigners from South Africa, as well as Botswana, Zimbabwe, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia and Eswatini. Bahrain suspended entry for arrivals from South Africa, Namibia, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Lesotho and Eswatini. Malaysia banned its citizens from visiting South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia and Eswatini. Canada banned the entry of foreign nationals who have traveled to southern Africa in the past two weeks.

USA restricted entry to the country from South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique and Malawi. UAE banned entry into the country from South Africa, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Zimbabwe, Botswana and Mozambique. Australia closed borders to arrivals from Botswana, Zimbabwe, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Seychelles, Eswatini and South Africa. South Korea restricted the issuance of visas and entry into the country for citizens of the Republic of South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique. Nepal banned entry to citizens of all African countries. Enhanced quarantine measures Netherlands Passengers arriving from South Africa were banned from leaving Schiphol Airport before being tested for coronavirus. Greece ordered those arriving from southern Africa to undergo a ten-day quarantine. Romania and Georgia will place those entering the country from the areas where the new strain is spread for two weeks in quarantine. Why is the strain dangerous? Omicron A new strain of coronavirus, dubbed B1.1.529, was identified on Thursday, November 25, in South Africa. The World Health Organization, at an emergency meeting on November 26, recognized it as “of concern” and named it “omicron”. The new strain contains 32 mutations in the S-protein. According to the researchers, this makes the virus more tenacious and resistant to vaccines, but it is too early to draw final conclusions.

In South Africa, about a hundred cases of infection have been reported. Infection cases have been confirmed, in particular in Belgium, Hong Kong, Israel, Germany, Great Britain and Italy. The suspicion of the first cases of infection with the omicron strain was reported on Saturday by the authorities of the Netherlands, the Czech Republic and Austria. Galina Boyarkova, Fontanka.ru