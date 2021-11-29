Changpeng Zhao bought real estate in Dubai. The media allowed the opening of the Binance office in the emirate

Binance founder and CEO Changpeng Zhao took over real estate in “crypto-friendly” Dubai in October. Bloomberg saw this as a signal of the upcoming opening of the head office of the bitcoin exchange.

“Government [эмирата] progressive, created a good business environment. We focus on this location. I bought an apartment there “, – he stated.

Earlier, Zhao called the car and the house “illiquid”, explaining that they were not in the property.

In an interview, the CEO of Binance noted the continued interest of the bitcoin exchange in Singapore, where the local branch applied for MAS to obtain a license.

According to Zhao, the announcement of the headquarters opening will follow after discussions with regulators.

“Optional here [в ОАЭ] our main office will appear. France and Singapore are also positive about cryptocurrencies “, – he explained.

Recall that in November, Zhao announced plans to open the headquarters of Binance in France.

Earlier, the American division of the bitcoin exchange disclosed plans to raise $ 200 million ahead of IPO… At the same time, it became known about the negotiations of the parent company on investments of unnamed sovereign funds.

Subscribe to ForkLog news on Facebook!

Found a mistake in the text? Select it and press CTRL + ENTER