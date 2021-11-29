https://ria.ru/20211129/kitay-1761202284.html
Chinese investor filed a claim with the arbitration court in the Motor Sich case
Beijing Skyrizon, a Chinese investor in the Ukrainian aircraft building company Motor Sich, is seeking compensation for damages from Kiev through the court in The Hague, RIA Novosti, 11/29/2021
BEIJING, November 29 – RIA Novosti. Beijing Skyrizon, a Chinese investor in the Ukrainian aircraft manufacturer Motor Sich, is seeking compensation from Kiev through the court in The Hague, the company said in a statement. the use of illegal measures, Chinese investors suffered significant losses both in Ukraine and in China. ” recognize Ukraine in breach of the bilateral investment agreement and pay the plaintiffs full compensation for all losses incurred in the amount of more than US $ 4.5 billion, “the statement says. It is emphasized that this may not be the final amount.” We have always followed the laws and regulations in our activities . We strongly oppose the cruel the conduct of the Ukrainian government, which abuses the concept of national security, confuses right and wrong, politicizes normal economic and trade practices, abuses state power and unreasonably suppresses Chinese enterprises, “the Chinese company added. Beijing Skyrizon management noted that it hopes for goodwill and reconciliation , but does not give in to forceful pressure and will use all possible legal means to resolutely protect their legal rights. The National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine previously decided to return the Motor Sich enterprise to state ownership. After that, the official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the PRC, Zhao Lijian, demanded that the legal rights of Chinese investors be respected. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy enacted the NSDC’s decision to impose sanctions against shareholders for three years, in particular, they affected four Chinese companies and one citizen of the PRC. The spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Wang Wenbin, commenting on this, said that Beijing expects Kiev to ensure the legitimate interests and rights of Chinese companies. Beijing Skyrizon Aviation Industry Investment called the restrictions unreasonable. Motor Sich develops, manufactures, repairs and maintains aircraft gas turbine engines and industrial gas turbine plants. Its products are used on airplanes and helicopters in 120 countries.
“In accordance with the” Agreement between the government of Ukraine and the government of the PRC on the attraction and mutual protection of investments “, which entered into force on October 31, 1992, Chinese investors demanded to recognize Ukraine in breach of the bilateral investment agreement and to pay the plaintiffs full compensation for all losses incurred in the amount of more than 4 , 5 billion US dollars “, – stated in the statement.
It is emphasized that this may not be the final amount.
“We have always followed the laws and regulations in our activities. We strongly oppose the brutal behavior of the Ukrainian government, which abuses the concept of national security, confuses right and wrong, politicizes normal economic and trade practices, abuses state power and unreasonably suppresses Chinese enterprises,” added in a Chinese company.
The Beijing Skyrizon leadership noted that it hopes for goodwill and reconciliation, but does not give in to forceful pressure and will use all possible legal means to vigorously defend its legal rights.
Motor Sich develops, manufactures, repairs and services aircraft gas turbine engines and industrial gas turbine units. Its products are used on airplanes and helicopters in 120 countries.
