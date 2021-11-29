Chinese investor Motor Sich decided to collect $ 4.5 billion from Ukraine – RBC

Skyrizon said the Ukrainian authorities treated investors unfairly. Ukraine opposed the purchase of Motor Sich shares by Chinese companies, and this year it nationalized the enterprise

The Chinese company Skyrizon, an investor in the Ukrainian manufacturer of aircraft engines Motor Sich, through the arbitration court in The Hague, demanded compensation from Ukraine in the amount of $ 4.5 billion for violations of the investment agreement between the two countries. This is reported by the English-language Global Times, a division of the Chinese Communist Party’s official newspaper, People’s Daily.

Skyrizon believes that Chinese investors have suffered significant losses due to a five-year dispute over the purchase of a stake in a Ukrainian company.

Kiev imposed sanctions against Chinese shareholders of Motor Sich



In 2016, Chinese investors intended to buy a 56% stake in Motor Sich, but the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine did not approve the deal. In August 2019, Skyrizon and Xinwei Group acquired over 50% of Motor Sich shares. In August 2020, the Ukrainian prosecutor’s office seized the company’s shares after announcing the filing of an application by Chinese investors and the DCH group to buy a stake in it.

The US authorities have spoken out against the plans of Chinese companies to acquire Motor Sich.