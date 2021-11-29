Chinese investors demand $ 4.5 billion from Kiev for “unfair treatment” – InoTV

18:12 Gazprom reported on growth in gas consumption in Russia for nine months of 2021 Gas consumption in the first nine months of this year in Russia increased by 46 billion cubic meters. Andrey Zotov, Head of the Gazprom Export Department, spoke about this.

18:11 Roskomnadzor compiled more than 900 protocols for media-foreign agents in a year Since the beginning of the year, 920 protocols have been drawn up in Russia for the lack of appropriate labeling by the media recognized by foreign agents. This is reported by Roskomnadzor.

18:11 Medvedev warned of the risk of global consequences of the migration crisis on the EU border The migration crisis on the border of Belarus and Poland is one of the most severe in Europe, said Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council. In his opinion, it may have global consequences that are difficult to predict today.

18:07 The State Duma proposed to return licensing in the field of veterinary medicine First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Ecology, Natural Resources and Environmental Protection Vladimir Burmatov proposed returning licensing in the field of veterinary medicine.

18:07 The fight between boxer Provodnikov and UFC fighter Bagautinov will take place on December 19 in Moscow Former WBO light welterweight world champion Ruslan Provodnikov, Russia, will fight on December 19 in Moscow with his compatriot ex-UFC fighter Ali Bagautinov.

18:06 Virologist Chumakov assessed the potential danger from the Omicron COVID-19 strain Virologist, Corresponding Member of the Russian Academy of Sciences Pyotr Chumakov said that the new omicron coronavirus strain has a large number of mutations, but it is not worth saying that this option is the most dangerous yet.

18:05 McConaughey decided not to go into politics yet and not run for governor of Texas American actor Matthew McConaughey has decided not yet to go into politics and not apply for the post of governor of Texas, the artist plans to continue to invest in support of organizations that help society.

18:04 The State Duma spoke about the idea of ​​introducing administrative fines for cruelty to animals Vladimir Burmatov, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Ecology, Natural Resources and Environmental Protection, spoke about the idea of ​​introducing administrative fines for cruelty to animals.

17:57 Nord Stream 2 AG is in close contact with the German regulator for certification Nord Stream 2 AG is in close contact with the German regulator regarding the certification of the company for the operation of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. According to RIA Novosti, this was announced by Elena Berezina, a representative of the department of foreign economic activity of Gazprom.

17:55 Governor of the Novgorod Region Nikitin was revaccinated against coronavirus The governor of the Novgorod region, Andrei Nikitin, said that he had been revaccinated against coronavus with Sputnik Light. He wrote about this on his page in the social network “VKontakte”.

17:55 In Crimea, an ex-official of the Kerch mayor’s office was detained for bribes The ex-head of the single customer department of the Kerch administration, who oversaw the construction in the city under the federal target program, was detained on suspicion of taking bribes.

17:53 Medvedev spoke in favor of strengthening state control in the field of migration In Russia, state control in the migration sphere should be increased. This opinion was expressed by the Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev at a meeting on the problems of the implementation of Russian migration policy.

17:52 Wildberries: Russians spent 43 billion rubles on buying goods on Black Friday According to the Wildberries sales results, the Russians purchased goods worth 43 billion rubles during Black Friday from November 22 to 28, which is 2.6 times more than in 2020.

17:50 Virologist Butenko said about insufficient knowledge of the strain COVID-19 “omicron” Virologist at the Gamaleya Center Alexander Butenko commented on WHO’s statements about the likelihood of people who have suffered COVID-19 to get sick due to the new omicron coronavirus strain.

17:48 More than 3000 applications from 80 regions of Russia have been submitted for participation in the Knowledge Prize More than 3 thousand applications from 80 regions of Russia have been submitted for participation in the Knowledge Prize, said Sergei Kiriyenko, First Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration of Russia.

17:47 FIFA names nominees for the most beautiful goal of the year The International Football Federation (FIFA) has named the nominees for the Ferenc Puskas Prize for the Most Beautiful Goal of 2021.

17:46 Actress Savelyeva spoke about working with director Naumov Soviet and Russian theater and film actress Lyudmila Savelyeva expressed condolences over the death of director Vladimir Naumov.

17:44 In the Moscow region, they talked about new support measures for doctors In the Moscow region, they plan to compensate doctors for the cost of renting housing.

17:39 Grushko commented on relations between Russia and NATO The degradation of arms control instruments affects Russia’s relations with NATO. This opinion was expressed by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko during his speech at the Valdai Discussion Club.

17:38 The court in Moscow fined Google another 3 million rubles A court in Moscow fined Google another 3 million rubles under two protocols for failing to delete prohibited content, Zulfiya Gurinchuk, press secretary of the Tagansky court, told RIA Novosti. The amount of Google fines in Russia increased to 44 million rubles.

17:36 The State Duma commented on the situation with the transportation of pets First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Ecology, Natural Resources and Environmental Protection Vladimir Burmatov commented on the situation with the transportation of pets.

17:32 RFU: the security task was not completed at the CSKA – Zenit match The Russian Football Union (RFU) reported that one of the most important tasks of the match organizers is to ensure the safety and observance of the rules of conduct by spectators at the stadium. During the game CSKA – Zenit on November 28 at the VEB Arena, this task was not fully completed.

17:31 BMW driver arrested for car accident on Moscow Ring Road during police chase The BMW driver, who escaped the police chase on the Moscow Ring Road and provoked an accident involving several cars, was arrested for two months. This was reported by the Moscow prosecutor’s office.

17:29 Four people die in Istanbul as a result of strong wind In Istanbul, four people died as a result of strong winds. This was reported by the administration of the Governor of Istanbul.

17:27 CNBC: Jack Dorsey plans to step down as Twitter CEO Twitter head Jack Dorsey plans to step down as CEO, CNBC reported, citing sources.

17:25 Gazprom has announced that the company has fulfilled all its international obligations Gazprom fulfills all obligations to its counterparties. This was stated by the head of the financial department of the company Alexander Ivannikov.

17:24 The Energy Development Fund gave a forecast for oil prices amid a pandemic Director of the Energy Development Fund Sergei Pikin gave a forecast regarding oil prices amid the pandemic, including the identification of a new strain of the coronavirus “omicron”.

17:24 The British Foreign Office announced its intention to prevent the emergence of nuclear weapons in Iran The British authorities can use any resources in order to prevent the emergence of nuclear weapons from Iran. This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the United Kingdom Elizabeth Truss.

17:24 The Mosgormash Technopark team won the international AI competition Deputy Mayor Natalya Sergunina said that the team from the children’s technopark Mosgormash took third place in the international competition among young researchers and engineers in the field of neurotechnology and artificial intelligence NeuroTech CUP in the category from 14 to 18 years old.

17:22 Virologist Skulachev spoke about the omicron strain Virologist Maxim Skulachev spoke about the omicron strain.

17:22 Five people died in a fire in a residential building in Primorye As a result of a fire in a private residential building in Ussuriisk, five people were killed. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations in the Primorsky Territory.

17:15 Ukraine welcomed Erdogan’s intention to mediate between Moscow and Kiev Ukraine welcomes the statement by Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan of his readiness to mediate negotiations between Moscow and Kiev. This was stated by the adviser to the head of the Ukrainian president’s office, Mikhail Podolyak.

17:14 Russia urged the United States to complete the process of chemical demilitarization ahead of schedule Moscow called on Washington, as the sole owner of chemical weapons, to complete the process of chemical demilitarization ahead of schedule, said the head of the Russian delegation, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade of Russia Oleg Ryazantsev.

17:13 Syomin: Russia’s entry into the 2022 World Cup will depend on preparations for the play-offs Former head coach of Lokomotiv Moscow, Yuri Semin, assessed the chances of the Russian national football team in the playoffs of the qualifying tournament for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

17:12 Actor Kostolevsky expressed condolences in connection with the death of Naumov Theater and film actor Igor Kostolevsky expressed condolences in connection with the death of the People’s Artist of the USSR, director Vladimir Naumov.

17:10 Forecasters warned about frosts down to -27 ° С in Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug Forecasters spoke about the weather in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug in the coming days.

17:07 Ryabkov: Moscow does not want to delay meeting with Washington on visa issues The exact date of contacts between Russia and the United States on the visa issue has not yet been determined, but Moscow does not want to delay the meeting, said Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov.

17:07 Moscow spoke about the construction progress of the Novomoskovskaya metro station Deputy Mayor for Urban Development Policy and Construction Andrey Bochkarev said that the Novomoskovskaya station under construction on the Sokolnicheskaya metro line is 30% ready. It will be the city’s first heated underground station.

17:05 Ryabkov discussed cooperation in the international arena with the Ambassador of Mexico Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov and Mexican Ambassador to Russia Norma Berta Pensado Moreno held a meeting.

17:04 Moscow sold 111 land plots at open tenders in 2021 Deputy Mayor for Economic Policy and Property and Land Relations Vladimir Efimov said that the city authorities sold 111 land plots with a total area of ​​43.4 hectares at open auctions in 11 months of 2021.

16:59 Forecasters predict precipitation in Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug amid warming In the Khanty-Mansiysk Autonomous Okrug, on December 1, warming up to +1 ° C and snow and rain are expected.

16:56 In the Orenburg region, 342 cases of COVID-19 were registered per day In the Orenburg region, 342 cases of coronavirus infection were registered per day.

16:56 NATO Foreign Ministers to Discuss Alliance’s Position on Russia At a meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Riga on November 30 and December 1, diplomats will discuss the alliance’s position on Russia in the context of the situation in Ukraine.

16:56 Grigoryants: FTC will consider possible disqualification of CSKA stadium on December 2 The head of the Control and Disciplinary Committee (FTC) of the Russian Football Union (RFU) Artur Grigoryants said that the possible disqualification of the home stadium of Moscow CSKA will be discussed at a meeting of the commission on December 2.

16:53 In the Kirov region commented on the situation with COVID-19 In the Kirov region, 256 cases of coronavirus were recorded per day.

16:53 Ryabkov: Moscow will respond to the expulsion of 27 Russian diplomats from the United States Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said that Moscow will definitely respond to the expulsion of 27 Russian diplomats from the United States, scheduled for January 30, 2022.

16:50 In the Volgograd region, 450 cases of COVID-19 were detected per day In the Volgograd region, 450 cases of coronavirus were detected per day.

16:47 Moscow spoke about the expansion of the MES functionality Deputy Mayor for Social Development Anastasia Rakova said that thanks to a new function in the mobile application of the Moscow Electronic School (MES) project, students will be able to record the fact of visiting cultural institutions in the capital.

16:47 Poland introduces restrictions due to the new strain of coronavirus “omicron” The head of the Polish Ministry of Health, Adam Nedzelsky, said that tourists arriving from seven African countries will have to go through a two-week quarantine due to the situation with the omicron coronavirus strain.