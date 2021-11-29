Close your debts and dig in peace. Smolny cuts off the salary tails of the old Metrostroy – City – News of St. Petersburg

The meeting at Smolny was announced for several days; in the Metrostroy group on VKontakte, messages of this kind appeared periodically: “everyone is ready to go on November 29, or there are quiet ones who want to sit behind our backs”; “29 Smolny 11:00 … here weak means dead”; “Our walk will take place in any weather.” Judging by the authors, a certain active nucleus has formed, one of the leaders, Rinat Galiev, emphasized: “We are not going to hold a meeting. You don’t need any posters or slogans with you. We are not going to overthrow anyone. It is important that our flash mob is as adequate and calm as possible. “

Soon the media reported about the upcoming action, and Krasimir Vranski, the coordinator of “Beautiful Petersburg”, who told about it, did not avoid meeting with the prosecutor’s office, which issued him a warning about the inadmissibility of violating the law. Apparently, the authors of the document that Vranski posted on the network did not read Galiev’s maxim. “According to … operational information, the public event scheduled for 11/29/2021 may be associated with extremist activity, expressed in an attempt in a possible attempt to provoke the protesters to clash with law enforcement agencies,” the warning said.

Apparently, the prosecutor’s office was worried in vain. Several dozen people gathered without posters and slogans, a clash with the police, who were already waiting on the spot, was clearly not part of their plans. The activists said that they were counting on a meeting with someone from the transport block in order to get clear information about whether to wait for the payment of wage arrears, and if so, when.

The government has no need for associations with these dark ages, because it has long reported that it has found a solution: Metrostroy is going bankrupt, its employees are moving to work in a new city enterprise and VTB – Metrostroy of the Northern Capital (MSSS), it also controls the property the former monopolist, using the redeemed status of the main creditor. In parallel, the budget is pouring money into both contracts for the construction of the subway and into the property base of the new contractor – 7.1 billion will go to the authorized capital for the purchase of equipment, 3.8 billion will be added by VTB, including for the purchase of production sites. A program has been developed until 2048, 600 billion investments are planned – and here you are, again these people on Smolny Alley.

The meeting of metro builders near Smolny is a very unpleasant archetype for the authorities, at the same time reminiscent of the 1990s and a recurring situation in recent years. After the stadium on Krestovsky was accidentally put into operation, the industry monopolist began to slide irreversibly into the abyss: workers wrote statements about absenteeism due to salary delays, and stopped tunneling. All this took place right before the FIFA World Cup and the presidential elections, the worst time for officials could be imagined. The prosecutor’s office joined in, debts began to be paid off, passions subsided, only to flare up again at the beginning of 2019, when workers again became frequent visitors to Smolny. The leadership changed, criminal cases were initiated, and the metro builders continued to strike and come to officials for answers. This was the case both in the beginning and in the summer of 2020.

It is not known whether it will take place, but the meeting with the chairman of the KRTI Andrei Levakin has already taken place. Actually, it took place exactly at the same time as the meeting at Smolny, on Zagorodny Prospekt, where the MSSS rents the office of the old Metrostroy. As if on purpose, at the entrance, on the wall, there were explanations from the Metro Prosecutor’s Office about the procedure for labor disputes.

“To date, the amount [задолженности] – 332 million rubles, – Andrey Levakin said after the meeting. – This applies to all employees of Metrostroy who went to work at Metrostroy Severnaya Stolitsa – 3.1 thousand people. In the region, 300 people stayed to work in the old Metrostroy to organize bankruptcy work, and some decided not to work in the MSSS, apparently, they found another job in the market. There is a part of the team that received less in the last month, there are those who did not receive severance pay. You have to look at each individually, the amounts are different. “

The official confirmed the information that Fontanka published the day before: the main means of paying off the debt that the bankrupt Metrostroy has accumulated to the employees will be the rent of the MSSS. The new contractor does not buy anything from the old one yet, he only takes to use it for money. And I am ready to pay this rent in advance for a year or two in advance, it is from this money that Metrostroy will pay off its former and current employees. “By the end of the year, we plan to ensure payments to Metrostroi from the MSSS, which will allow the bankruptcy commissioner to pay wage arrears,” says the chairman of the committee. – Now every day we paint who and what will do so that the 25th [декабря] make a payment to Metrostroy. Moreover, the MSSS will pay this money upon receipt of money from the customer, that is, from us (KRTI. – Ed.)… That is, we have a second line – to ensure transfers to the MSSS from the budget, either for the work performed (we have already had the first implementation), or in advance, or the authorized capital. ” At the same time, Levakin recalled that each of the 3 thousand employees has his own payroll and bank account, each of them still needs to bring his money. This usually takes up to 10 days.

In the address of “Metrostroy” will have to transfer not 332 million in one piece, but more. The fact is that in bankruptcy, the main priority is the payment of taxes; salaries are only the second priority. The bankruptcy commissioner filed a petition to change their places, negotiations are underway with the Federal Tax Service, but so far this is a matter of goodwill of the court and tax authorities. To avoid conflict, the advance lease payment from the MCCS should be sufficient for both.

Another key point is the creditors’ meeting scheduled for December 11th. It is no secret that the votes of Metrostroy Severnaya Stolitsa are enough to control the process. But the rest of the companies that want to get their money from bankruptcy have already formed in opposition to the majority creditor and can challenge the decisions of the liquidator and try to impose interim measures. “We are talking about a lease, and from the point of view of lenders, this is a profitable story. The equipment does not yet belong to someone new, but it is already generating income for the company, and we give a good rental rate, because we need this equipment, – Levakin comments. “But, yes, there will be a shareholders meeting, and this is the main tool that can slow us down.”

The capital of Metrostroy Severnaya Stolitsa is divided between the city and VTB in a proportion of 65% to 35%, as well as seats on the board of directors. For Smolny, everything is clear: in MSSS he is the controlling shareholder and customer, in Metrostroy he is the largest shareholder and controlling creditor. That is, all these transfers of money from the budget to the contractor, and then to the equipment lessor – transferring money from one pocket of the city to another and at the same time removing social tension. Plus there is an order from the prosecutor’s office to make, as they say, all efforts. But if you look exclusively from the point of view of business, then there is no need to hastily look for these funds with a small amount of current production work. How many employers will out of the blue lend money to help an outside company pay off its workers’ debts? However, VTB has entered into an uncharacteristic contracting rather than an investment project, so it will have to put up with this ambiguity of goals on the part of those who have the majority in the company.

The contract signed on October 29 with the city for 603 billion rubles is a frame. It is valid until 2023, in accordance with a government decree; and it is clear that it is impossible to master such an amount in 2 years, as well as to work out all 37 objects named there. According to Fontanka, there is a clause in the contract that specific obligations are spelled out in special supplementary agreements with specific terms and schedules.

Before the signing of the contract and these “dopniks”, there was no special work at the facilities in the second half of last month, and it could not have been. At the same time, the metro builders were accommodated in the MSSS from October 12. The company gave them a salary for this transition period and a welcome bonus in November – based on the average wages they paid in the old Metrostroi for 9 months of 2021. As a result, the amounts turned out to be different, depending on overtime during the year, vacations, sick leave, etc., and these fluctuations, according to Fontanka, raised questions from a number of workers.

At the moment, according to the general director of MSSS Vladimir Schmidt, additional agreements have been signed on the Krasnoselsko-Kalininskaya and Lakhtinsko-Pravoberezhnaya lines under construction, documentation is being prepared for the imperfections of the green and purple lines. According to Fontanka’s sources, by the end of this year, 4.4 billion rubles will be transferred. The first percentages, that is, the work submitted for acceptance, are expected in November.

Andrey Levakin emphasizes that the offer – that is, a proposal to move from the old Metrostroy to the new one – is valid until the end of the year. At the same time, according to Vladimir Schmidt, at the moment there is no shortage of workers, on the contrary, there is an excess, especially in terms of management personnel. “There was a condition – to accept everyone, if possible, qualified, alive and healthy,” he says. – We will refrain from hiring employees for now [не из «Метростроя»] – managers, because with them there is more overabundance. We intend to put part of the work on the market so that we have assistants. Because the schedule lag is now very significant, and if we do not attract additional forces, qualified companies that can perform this or that amount of work, then we will be late – which they will not allow us. ”

