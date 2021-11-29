Commissions in the Bitcoin network decreased by more than 50% over the year :: RBC.Crypto

On November 29, the figure fell to $ 1.8. Last November, the average transaction fees for the first cryptocurrency stood at $ 4.4

Over the past year, the average commission on the Bitcoin network has dropped 57% to $ 1.8, according to YCharts. The indicator reached a record level above $ 62 in April of this year, when bitcoin traded at $ 60 thousand. After that, the average commission in the network of the first cryptocurrency began to decline.

In mid-November, the number of addresses in the bitcoin network with a non-zero balance reached a record level, exceeding 38.76 million addresses, according to data Glassnode. The previous maximum at around 38.7 million addresses was set in April.

On November 28, Bitcoin for the first time since the beginning of October fell to $ 53.2 thousand. On November 29, the cryptocurrency is traded at $ 57 thousand. On November 10, the asset updated its historical maximum above $ 69 thousand. Since then, Bitcoin has fallen in price by 17%.

