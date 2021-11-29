coronavirus restrictions “clean out the population.” Video

Coronavirus restrictions “are cleaning out our population”, said Natalia Kucherenko

Coronavirus restrictions are necessary as they “clean out our population.” This was announced by the head of the Nizhny Novgorod Rospotrebnadzor Natalya Kucherenko.

“We can say that we see an infection, that it hasn’t hid. That we didn’t just close our eyes and, like ostriches, put our heads in the sand, that we are cleaning out our population. We carry out epidemiological measures, isolate, appoint, and so on, ”the 360 ​​TV channel reports Kucherenko’s words.

Earlier, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said that unvaccinated Russians are to blame for the increase in mortality from COVID. “It’s a pity that one of us is guided by the principle that the neighbor will get used to it, and he will carry me over, perhaps at the expense of him that very collective immunity will be formed,” Golikova emphasized. URA.RU sent a request to Rospotrebnadzor. No response was received at the time of publication.