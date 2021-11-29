Czech President appoints new prime minister while in a glass cage

Czech President Milos Zeman has appointed the head of the Together opposition coalition, Petr Fialu, as the country’s new prime minister. reported in the tweet of the new head of government. Since Zeman is sick with coronavirus, during the ceremony he was in a glass cage.

Photo: Petr Fiala / Twitter

The President was also in a wheelchair. On November 25, he was hospitalized with a positive test for coronavirus, two days later he was transferred to home treatment, since he did not show symptoms of the disease.

According to the Czech Constitution, Zeman himself was supposed to conduct the ceremony.

Since October 10, Zeman was in the Central Military Hospital of the Czech Republic after an exacerbation of a chronic disease. After hospitalization, the president could not eat or drink himself. Until November 4, he was in the intensive care unit, and on November 25, Zeman decided to transfer to home treatment, but soon after that he fell ill with covid.

In the parliamentary elections in the Czech Republic, which took place on October 8-9, the opposition coalition “Together” won, gaining more votes than the center-right political movement ANO led by Andrei Babis, who was then prime minister of the country.

The new Czech government is expected to be formed in December. Prior to that, Zeman is to meet with the ministerial candidates proposed by Fiala.