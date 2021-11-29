https://ria.ru/20211129/vaktsinatsiya-1761284757.html

Czech President named the only solution in the fight against coronavirus

PRAGUE, November 29 – RIA Novosti. The only solution in the fight against coronavirus is mandatory vaccination, Czech President Milos Zeman said on Monday, quoted on Twitter by his spokesman Jiri Ovcacek. “All politicians are afraid to say that the only solution (in the fight against coronavirus) is mandatory vaccination, because fear of losing votes (voters). I can afford it, because after 10 years in office, I will leave him, “Zeman said during a discussion at a meeting of the presidents of the Visegrad Four countries (Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia) in Budapest … Due to a positive test for coronavirus, Zeman participates in this meeting remotely. Zeman was twice elected to the post of President of the Czech Republic by popular vote – in 2013 and 2018, for a third term, according to the legislation of the country, he can no longer be elected. Zeman’s presidential mandate ends on March 8, 2023.

