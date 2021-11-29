Readers of the British newspaper Daily Mail commented on the strengthening of Russia’s military power with the latest Zircon hypersonic missiles.

According to the user under the pseudonym ABC, Russia has every reason for this.

“Russia has every right to produce such weapons! Why isn’t the Daily Mail making up the same chilling headlines when the United States or Britain does the same? ” He asked.

The release of technically powerful rockets did not surprise the user hon estone either. At the same time, he added that the West pushed the country to strengthen its military power.

“Russia did not even think about creating such a weapon until friction began with the West. The West wants to humiliate all other countries. Whoever leads the West, they deserve it, ”he said.

Earlier on November 28, Isabelle Soukins, a researcher at the Henry Jackson Society and an expert on Russia, commented on the recent decision to expand cooperation between Moscow and Beijing in the military field and warned the United States of the risk of losing its position on the world stage.

On October 4, tests of the Zircon hypersonic missile from a submarine were completed. The commander of the Northern Fleet, Alexander Moiseev, announced that, as part of the test program, rocket firing was carried out from a carrier rocket from the Severodvinsk submarine (project 885 / 885M nuclear submarine). According to him, all the characteristics of the rocket were confirmed during the tests.

The Ministry of Defense clarified that the missile’s flight corresponded to the specified parameters, and the tests were recognized as successful.

On August 29, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu announced Russia’s plans to modernize hypersonic weapons. In particular, it was about increasing its range, speed and accuracy. The minister also noted that one of the most important issues at the moment is the adaptation of carriers to new types of weapons.

At the end of June, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that the Sarmat ICBM, the Zircon hypersonic missile and the new S-500 air defense system would soon be on alert. According to him, hypersonic weapons – the Avangard and Dagger complexes – have already been put on alert.

Hypersonic weapons were presented in Russia in 2018. In addition to the Zircon missiles, the list includes the Dagger and Avangard complexes.