“Deadly Cycle of Violence Continues” – CNN Assesses US Firearms Situation

Against the backdrop of ongoing massacres in the United States, the production and acquisition of firearms continues to grow, reports CNN. However, research indicates that easy access to weapons is contributing to an increase in incidents with their use. At the same time, much-needed weapons reforms in the United States have reached a dead end.

Over the past decades, firearms incidents have rocked cities across the United States. Nevertheless, as noted by CNN, many Americans consider their right to bear arms, enshrined in the country’s constitution, “sacred“. Meanwhile, opponents of the Second Amendment argue that it threatens another right: the right to life.

According to the Swiss organization Small Arms Survey, there are 120 weapons for every 100 Americans. At the same time, the United States is the only country in the world where there are more civilian weapons than citizens.

The second largest in the world is the Falkland Islands, a British overseas territory in the southwestern Atlantic Ocean that became the subject of a war between Britain and Argentina in 1982. There are 62 weapons per 100 people. In third place is Yemen, torn by civil war – 53 units per 100 people.

While the exact number of civilian firearms is difficult to quantify due to a variety of factors, including unregistered weapons and illegal trade, researchers in the Small Arms Survey estimate that Americans account for about 393 million, accounting for about 46% of all civilian weapons in the world.

According to a survey by the American Gallup Institute, conducted in October 2020, about 44% of US adults live in families with weapons, and about a third of the population owns them personally.

However, the production of firearms in the United States continues to grow due to increased demand. According to the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the country produced 9 million firearms in 2018, double the number in 2008. January 2021 saw a record annual growth since 2013 in the number of requests for federal background checks required to acquire weapons – the number of requests increased by 60% compared to January 2020.

According to a survey by the Pew Research Center in April 2021, almost a third of the US adult population is confident that there would be less crime if more people owned a gun. However, numerous studies indicate the opposite: easy access to firearms contributes to the growth of incidents with their use.

As CNN notes, “not surprising”That the United States has the most per capita deaths due to firearms incidents than any other developed country. According to the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation 2019, the United States is eight times higher than Canada, 22 times higher than the European Union, and 23 times higher than Australia.

At the same time, the highest indicator among all countries of the world falls on the states of Latin America and the Caribbean, primarily in El Salvador, Venezuela, Guatemala, Colombia and Honduras.

In the countries of the region, the situation is also aggravated by weapons coming from the United States. For example, in 2019, about 68% of the firearms seized by law enforcement agencies in Mexico, and about half of the weapons seized in Belize, El Salvador, Honduras and Panama, originated in the United States.

While most Americans with guns say they need them for personal safety, 63% of gun-related deaths in the United States are due to Americans’ own fault. The country’s suicide rate with the use of firearms is, on average, seven times higher than in other developed countries, although not the highest in the world.

In addition, CNN calls “unique American phenomenon»Frequent mass shootings. According to William Paterson University associate professor Jason Silva, the United States is the only developed country where mass shootings have occurred every year for the past 20 years.

States’ weapons policies are believed to play a role. States with less stringent gun laws and more gun owners have higher rates of mass shootings, according to a 2019 study published in the medical journal The BMJ.

Meanwhile, experts point out that the massacres in Colorado, South Carolina and Texas this year are only fueling demand for weapons.

Weapons activists insist that the time for reform is long overdue. Researchers at the Whitney Harris World Law Institute at the University of Washington Law School contacted the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights back in 2018. They said that “failure to“The US government completely eradicate or reduce the number of incidents involving the use of weapons”limited the ability of Americans to enjoy the many fundamental freedoms and guarantees that international human rights law protects”, Including the right to life and physical integrity.

At the same time, CNN points to the experience of other countries in this matter. For example, the UK tightened gun laws and banned the private possession of firearms following the 1996 massacre, reducing the death rate from firearms by nearly a quarter in ten years. In August 2021, a British man with an official gun license killed five people in Plymouth in the largest incident of its kind since 2010. After that, the British government asked the police to review the practice of issuing licenses.

As noted on the channel’s website, Great Britain is only one of many countries where the government has managed to improve the situation. However, despite “thousands of lost lives in the United States“According to a recent Pew poll, only about half of American adults are in favor of stricter gun laws, and much-needed political reforms are deadlocked.