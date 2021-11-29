Digest: the fight against the “Omicron” will be discussed at the meeting of the “Big Seven”; Not much expected from talks on Iran’s nuclear future

By
Cornelius Chandler
-
0
19

masks

Photo author, Getty Images

Photo caption,

“Masks are compulsory” – several countries have once again declared wearing masks in public places mandatory

The main thing is graphics

On Monday, the situation with a new variant of the Omicron coronavirus identified a few days ago will be discussed by the heads of the ministries of health of the G7 member countries at an urgently convened virtual meeting.

Scientists need at least two weeks to understand how dangerous the new Omicron coronavirus strain is and whether it is capable of bypassing existing vaccines.

The new Omicron variant has many more mutations than the Delta variant. This does not automatically mean that these variations are more dangerous, but the virus has adapted to humans and created another variation. It takes time for specialists to understand whether this adaptation is neutral, less dangerous, or more dangerous.

While some scientists are doing this, others are calling for a reduction in the time interval between full vaccination and booster dose. As a rule, at least six months should now pass between injections.

Source link

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here