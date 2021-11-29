Digest: the fight against the “Omicron” will be discussed at the meeting of the “Big Seven”; Not much expected from talks on Iran’s nuclear future

3 hours ago

Photo author, Getty Images Photo caption, “Masks are compulsory” – several countries have once again declared wearing masks in public places mandatory

On Monday, the situation with a new variant of the Omicron coronavirus identified a few days ago will be discussed by the heads of the ministries of health of the G7 member countries at an urgently convened virtual meeting.

Scientists need at least two weeks to understand how dangerous the new Omicron coronavirus strain is and whether it is capable of bypassing existing vaccines.

The new Omicron variant has many more mutations than the Delta variant. This does not automatically mean that these variations are more dangerous, but the virus has adapted to humans and created another variation. It takes time for specialists to understand whether this adaptation is neutral, less dangerous, or more dangerous.

While some scientists are doing this, others are calling for a reduction in the time interval between full vaccination and booster dose. As a rule, at least six months should now pass between injections.

At the same time, the chief infectious disease specialist of the United States, Anthony Fauci, has already told US President Joe Biden that he continues to believe that the current vaccines will work against Omicron, protecting people from the most severe course of the disease.

At the same time, the doctor Angelica Cootzee from South Africa, where the new strain was identified, said that the symptoms she observed were milder than those who contracted the Delta strain. Basically, people complain of severe fatigue and fever, and the sick are mostly men from 20 to 30 years old.

The discovery of a new strain has sparked panic among governments. A number of countries, for example Israel, have closed their borders again, others, for example the UK and the United States, have imposed bans on flights from countries in southern Africa.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa criticized these decisions, calling them unfair, discriminatory and lacking scientific justification. He said more attention should be paid to equitable distribution of vaccines around the world, rather than trying to isolate rich countries from countries with new mutations.

President Ramaphosa warned that travel bans to South Africa and some of its neighbors would not stop the global spread of the new strain, but would further damage efforts to rebuild the African continent’s economy and put lives at risk.

The World Health Organization, although it classified the new strain as “cause for concern,” but still supported Ramaphosa, condemning countries that decided to hastily introduce new border restrictions.

The new mutation has indeed already made it out of South Africa. People who are infected with Omicron have been found in different countries, including the Netherlands, the UK and Canada.

Hundreds of people detained after the CSKA-Zenit match

Photo author, Fadeichev Sergey / TASS Photo caption, CSKA fans used pyrotechnics after the match with Zenit

Sunday’s match between CSKA and Zenit in Moscow ended with a massive detention of CSKA fans due to a fire show. At first, the fans were not allowed out of the CSKA fan rostrum for a long time, after which they began to be taken out in parts, searched and placed in paddy wagons. Some of the fans could not leave the stands for more than three hours.

In total, according to media reports, 408 people were detained. The match ended with Zenit’s 2-0 victory at the VEB Arena.

CSKA and the Russian Premier League promised to look into the situation.

“We condemn those who committed these illegal actions, but at the same time we believe that the innocent should not suffer. We will continue to contact law enforcement agencies in order to resolve the situation as soon as possible,” – said in a statement from CSKA.

“We understand that the presence of law enforcement agencies at stadiums is by default aimed at ensuring security and suppressing illegal actions, including the use of pyrotechnics. violated comfort and endangered people’s health. We state with regret that such events have an extremely negative effect not only on the image of the RPL, but also on the image of all Russian football as a whole, “the RPL statement said.

Synthesis of Russian folklore and rock music

Photo author, Anatoly Morkovkin / TASS Photo caption, Alexander Gradsky in 1988

A Russian singer and composer, one of the founders of Russian rock, Alexander Gradsky, died at the age of 72.

“Gradsky occupies a special place in the history of Russian-Soviet popular music, Russian rock. His album Russian Songs, long before the appearance of world music, made an organic synthesis of Russian folklore and rock music,” writes our columnist Alexander Kan. Read more here – One of the pioneers of Russian rock Alexander Gradsky died

Died the founder of the brand Off-White

Photo author, Getty Images

American fashion designer Virgil Abloh, founder of the Off-White brand and creative director of the Louis Vuitton men’s clothing line, has died at the age of 41.

Cancer was the cause of death. Abloh himself did not advertise his illness.

“His work ethic, boundless curiosity and optimism have not faltered despite his illness,” said a statement from French luxury goods maker LVMH, which includes fashion house Louis Vuitton. Abloh is the first African American to create a collection for a French luxury brand.

“Virgil was a brilliant designer, he was a visionary. And besides, he was a man of great soul and wisdom,” said Bernard Arnault, head of LVMH.

Iranian nuclear deal talks – pessimism and little hope

Photo author, Getty Images

Negotiations on Iran’s nuclear program are resumed in Vienna with the participation of representatives from Iran, France, Germany, Russia, Britain and China. The US is not participating in the meeting itself, but the US special envoy for Iran will hold separate consultations with the negotiators.

The so-called Joint Comprehensive Action Plan (JCPOA) in 2015 was signed by six countries (USA, Russia, China, Great Britain, France and Germany) in order to limit the Iranian nuclear program. In 2018, US President Donald Trump announced his withdrawal from the agreement and the restoration of sanctions against Iran. After that, Tehran began to gradually reduce its obligations under the JCPOA.

Reuters: TTehran’s demands are unrealistic

Among other things, it depends on the negotiations on the nuclear deal whether Iran will get the opportunity to get out of the grave economic crisis, which only worsened after the introduction of American sanctions. A new round begins after a break caused by the election of a new Iranian president, ultra-conservative Ebrahim Raisi.

Tehran’s new negotiating group has put forward demands that US and European diplomats consider unrealistic. They insist on lifting all US and EU sanctions imposed since 2017, including those not related to its nuclear program.

In parallel, the conflict between Tehran and the monitoring of the UN nuclear program flares up.

Iran is advancing its enrichment program, and the IAEA says its inspectors have been denied access to re-install surveillance cameras on site, a condition for successfully negotiating a deal with world powers.

Agency sources believe that Iran is now just playing for time to see how events will develop.

According to one of the scenarios that Reuters describes, Washington may propose to conclude an indefinite temporary agreement with Tehran until permanent agreements are reached.

The Wall Street Journal: Iran refuses to make concessions, US is running out of patience

For months, the US has almost begged Iran to return to the negotiating table, although US officials will not even be present at the Vienna negotiating table.

Iran refuses to speak directly to the US, so US negotiators must work through European intermediaries.

And although the United States does not seem to care about this deliberate disregard, the country’s authorities still hint that their patience will not last long. At the same time, writes The Wall Street Journal, do not underestimate the desire of the Biden administration to conclude a deal, and any deal.

The US and Europe expect the talks to lead to concessions from Tehran and further easing of US sanctions.

Iranian diplomats responded by saying they would only be happy with a return to the 2015 deal struck by then US President Barack Obama.

That deal gave Iran enough leeway before Donald Trump pulled out in 2018.

Iran also requires that any deal made remains in effect beyond the end of Joe Biden’s presidency.

The Financial Times: chIran’s avid nuclear negotiator believes negotiations should be about lifting sanctions

The publication publishes an article written by Ali Bagheri Kani, head of the negotiating team and deputy foreign minister of Iran.

“From the point of view of Iran, the negotiations should pursue real goals that are respected by all parties. In this vein, we have two goals: first, to achieve a complete and guaranteed lifting of the sanctions imposed on the Iranian people. Without this, the negotiation process will continue indefinitely.

Second, the observance of the legal rights of the Iranian nation to benefit from peaceful nuclear processes, especially from the use of enrichment technology for industrial purposes, in accordance with the terms of the international Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, “said the Iranian diplomat.

He also calls Trump’s decision to unilaterally back off the deal “a terrible betrayal of Iran and the Iranians,” and generally accuses the United States of constantly trying to deprive Iran of any economic benefit from cutting its nuclear activities.

“Actions now matter more than just words. We must be offered a clear and transparent mechanism for lifting sanctions. Iran has not yielded to either military threats or economic pressure under Trump, and it will not do so under Biden,” Ali Bagheri Kani concludes yesterday next round of negotiations.

What is happening in Kuzbass

Photo author, Russian Investigative Committee handout

In the town of Belovo in the Kemerovo region, where the Listvyazhnaya mine is located, practically everyone is connected with the coal industry. Everyone knows about widespread safety violations, but they also know that there is no other job in the city.

Quentin Tarantino took up the pen

Photo author, Getty Images

Read the review of Quentin Tarantino’s debut novel “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” by our correspondent Elizaveta Podshivalova. The book is based on the blockbuster of the same name, and was published in Russian last week.

The real world is in Hollywood, and the outside world, with political disputes, wars and social problems, simply does not exist here, and this is emphasized by so many details that in the Russian version the book is accompanied by a solid guide to Hollywood at the turn of the 1960s-1970s prepared by the publisher.

The European Border and Coast Guard Agency, Frontex, will allocate an aircraft to monitor the situation on the northern coast of France in an effort to prevent illegal crossings of people. This was announced on Sunday by French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanen following a meeting in Calais. A few days ago, a rubber boat carrying migrants capsized, killing 27 people.

Read more about the crisis in our video.