Doctors are being checked in Vladivostok after 8-year-old child dies in hospital

The prosecutor’s office and the regional health ministry began examinations after the death of an 8-year-old boy at the Regional Children’s Clinical Hospital No. 1. According to relatives, the child complained of acute abdominal pain in the afternoon of November 13. Only in the evening he was taken to the hospital, but they could not make an accurate diagnosis. Relatives report that the boy was first sent to the Vladivostok Clinical Hospital No. 2 with suspicion of infection, and then taken to the same KDKB No. 1 – to the intensive care unit. As a result, the child died in less than a day.

What happened to the boy was revealed by his older sister on social networks on Monday, November 29th. The girl explained that relatives called an ambulance for a child with acute pains at 15:00. According to her, the doctors for some time refused to go up to the 9th floor because of the inoperative elevator, and when they got up, they did not transport the patient themselves, because of his serious condition, they called an intensive care team – in the Regional Children’s Clinical Hospital No. 1, the patient turned out to be about 19:00.

The girl also said that the medical institution could not make an accurate diagnosis – they suggested that the serious condition could be caused by an infectious disease (the child started vomiting, he periodically lost consciousness). In order not to wait for an ambulance for the next transportation, the girl herself took her younger brother to the infectious diseases department of the Vladivostok Clinical Hospital No. 2.

“The child was dying before our eyes, only saline solution was dripped to him all night, no medical assistance was provided,” writes the sister of the deceased in her message.

By 6:00 the next day, November 14, the ambulance team took the boy to the intensive care unit – he was again taken to the Regional Clinical Hospital No. 1, where he soon died.

On the day the information about the incident appeared in social networks, it was officially commented on by the prosecutor’s office of the Primorsky Territory, briefly explaining the following:

“In the daytime on November 13, 2021, an 8-year-old boy was admitted to the Regional Children’s Clinical Hospital No. 1 with acute pains. The next day, the minor died in a health care facility. Currently, the investigative authorities are taking measures aimed at establishing the causes and circumstances of the incident. Based on the results of the inspection, the prosecutor’s office will assess the quality, completeness and timeliness of medical assistance to a minor. “

The regional Ministry of Health also reported on its own verification of the information received about the death of the child, commenting on the messages of the sister of the deceased in social networks: “In this case, departmental control of the Ministry of Health of the region is being carried out, as a result of which organizational conclusions will be adopted. Also, this case is being investigated by the investigating authorities. “

After the publication, the VL.ru editorial office received reports of other cases when children in Vladivostok received medical assistance with a delay. So, a very similar situation developed in the city’s medical institutions after the described tragedy – fortunately, in this story the child eventually remained alive and well. On November 24, the girl complained of acute abdominal pain, the ambulance had to wait for about three hours, first the child was taken to the surgery, and then sent to the infectious diseases department – the parents themselves also took their daughter to the Vladivostok Clinical Hospital No. 2 so as not to wait for the ambulance again. There, the doctors’ “infectious diagnosis” was confirmed, and it took about a week for a full recovery.