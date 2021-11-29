https://ria.ru/20211129/baykal-1761296204.html
Domestic chips Baikal will begin to collect in Russia
Domestic chips Baikal will begin to collect in Russia – RIA Novosti, 11/29/2021
Domestic chips Baikal will begin to collect in Russia
Russian-made Baikal processors will be assembled in the Kaliningrad region. The company “Baikal Electronics” informs about it. RIA Novosti, 11/29/2021
2021-11-29T16: 05
2021-11-29T16: 05
2021-11-29T16: 06
the science
technologies
Kaliningrad region
Computer techologies
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/0c/18/1590777842_0:46:1501:890_1920x0_80_0_0_74ef51c85a4443fb66fc0c8035369470.jpg
MOSCOW, November 29 – RIA Novosti. Russian-made Baikal processors will be assembled in the Kaliningrad region. The company “Baikal Electronics” informs about it. The installation of microcircuits in the cases will be arranged on the production lines of the holding GS Group, which are located in the Kaliningrad region. Cooperation between the companies provides for the development of domestic elemental base and electronic components for data storage systems, computing equipment, as well as the creation of conditions for the implementation of the created innovative technologies and products. Assembly in Russia should increase the competitiveness of Baikal processors, reduce the costs and risks associated with disruption of microelectronics supply chains. At present, the chips for the Russian Baikal processors are produced by the Taiwanese company TSMC, the final assembly of the chips is also carried out abroad.
https://ria.ru/20211122/intel-1760131680.html
Kaliningrad region
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/0c/18/1590777842_127 0:1372:934_1920x0_80_0_0_e7d6bb4fe666bbc4a9e882ae0054c8f7.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
technologies, kaliningrad region, computer technologies