https://ria.ru/20211129/baykal-1761296204.html

Domestic chips Baikal will begin to collect in Russia

Domestic chips Baikal will begin to collect in Russia – RIA Novosti, 11/29/2021

Domestic chips Baikal will begin to collect in Russia

Russian-made Baikal processors will be assembled in the Kaliningrad region. The company “Baikal Electronics” informs about it. RIA Novosti, 11/29/2021

2021-11-29T16: 05

2021-11-29T16: 05

2021-11-29T16: 06

the science

technologies

Kaliningrad region

Computer techologies

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/0c/18/1590777842_0:46:1501:890_1920x0_80_0_0_74ef51c85a4443fb66fc0c8035369470.jpg

MOSCOW, November 29 – RIA Novosti. Russian-made Baikal processors will be assembled in the Kaliningrad region. The company “Baikal Electronics” informs about it. The installation of microcircuits in the cases will be arranged on the production lines of the holding GS Group, which are located in the Kaliningrad region. Cooperation between the companies provides for the development of domestic elemental base and electronic components for data storage systems, computing equipment, as well as the creation of conditions for the implementation of the created innovative technologies and products. Assembly in Russia should increase the competitiveness of Baikal processors, reduce the costs and risks associated with disruption of microelectronics supply chains. At present, the chips for the Russian Baikal processors are produced by the Taiwanese company TSMC, the final assembly of the chips is also carried out abroad.

https://ria.ru/20211122/intel-1760131680.html

Kaliningrad region

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/0c/18/1590777842_127 0:1372:934_1920x0_80_0_0_e7d6bb4fe666bbc4a9e882ae0054c8f7.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

technologies, kaliningrad region, computer technologies