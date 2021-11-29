Due to the cyclone on November 30 lessons in Vladivostok schools will be held remotely – mayor’s office

In Vladivostok schools for the period of bad weather tomorrow, November 30, distance learning is introduced. This is due to unfavorable weather forecast: intense snow, a blizzard with snow drifts, ice on the roads is expected in the city. According to the press service of the administration, for the convenience of parents, the admission of children in the city’s kindergartens will be extended until 9:00.

The mayor’s office reminds that, according to the head of the Primhydromet Boris Kubai, tomorrow Vladivostok may meet “a real element”: small morning precipitation in the afternoon will turn into intense snow, a blizzard with snow drifts and ice phenomena. On November 29, a high alert regime began to operate in Vladivostok in connection with the deterioration of weather conditions predicted for November 30 and December 1 – it will operate until the 4th. This decision was made by the city commission for the prevention and elimination of emergencies and fire safety.

Residents and guests of Vladivostok are advised to be extremely careful during bad weather. Citizens are asked to report all violations in the work of the city economy to the operative duty officer of the Single duty dispatch service of the city by phone: 2222-333…

You can also report problems by calling the district dispatch offices of EDDS: Leninsky District – 2-223-875, Frunzensky – 2-614-392, Soviet – 2-614-281, Pervorechensky – 2-614-478, Pervomaisky – 2-614-304…

Note that bad weather will cover Primorye in the morning on Tuesday, November 30: the cyclone will bring snow to the south, and to the southeast – snow and rains. At the same time, according to the portal Windy.com, bad weather will come to the Far Eastern capital earlier than promised – at about 6:00.