El Salvador’s authorities used the fall of bitcoin to buy cryptocurrency

This decision of the regulators suggests that they believe in the prospects for further growth of BTC.

The most capitalized cryptocurrency – bitcoin – started the new business week with a slight increase, which turned into a correction. As of 07:37 (Moscow time), BTC is trading at $ 57,373. The minimum value of the cryptocurrency in 24 hours, according to the CoinMarketCap resource, is fixed at $ 53,576, the maximum is at $ 57,793.

Bitcoin chart. Source: TradingView

Meanwhile, members of the crypto community continued to discuss the prospects for further movement of the cryptocurrency rate. The analyst who runs microblogging under the nickname CryptoWhale believes that the digital asset market will continue to fall. In his opinion, bitcoin has already realized the growth potential laid down in it by the 2020 halving.

CryptoWhale is one of the most famous critics of another popular analyst in the crypto community – PlanB. The latter gained popularity as the creator of the S2F bitcoin forecasting model. According to it, by the end of the year, the cryptocurrency will be able to break through the level of $ 100 thousand.

Earlier, PlanB also gave a forecast for the growth of bitcoin to $ 98 thousand in November. According to him, signals from another forecasting model, the floor model, indicated the prospects for the movement of the cryptocurrency to the designated level. PlanB had to admit the inefficiency of its work. That being said, the analyst claims that he is still sticking to S2F signals.

Many members of the crypto community agree with PlanB’s opinion that bitcoin has not yet had time to realize its full growth potential. Analysis of the movement of the cryptocurrency rate in the periods after the past halvings indicates that BTC can still update the absolute maximum within the current cycle.

Bitcoin growth prospects are also seen by the microblogging analyst under the nickname TechDev. He drew attention to the fact that BTC is still far from peak values. This, in his opinion, is indicated by the signals of the indicators.

President Salvador Nayyib Bukele also believes in the growth potential of bitcoin. Recall that on September 7, 2021, the country’s authorities legalized BTC. The cryptocurrency has become the second, along with the US dollar, the national currency of El Salvador. According to the president of the country, local authorities used the fall of bitcoin to profitably purchase a digital asset.

The actions of Nayib Bukele were criticized by the CEO of Euro Pacific Capital, Peter Schiff. He believes that the support of the cryptocurrency at the national level will lead to losses of savings among the population of the country.

Against the background of the bitcoin correction, there were reports on the network that the UK wants to impose a two percent tax on digital services of crypto exchanges that operate in the country.

