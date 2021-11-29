Elections in Kyrgyzstan switched to manual mode – Mir – Kommersant

In Kyrgyzstan, the preliminary results of the Sunday parliamentary elections were summed up. Six parties crossed the 5% barrier. The turnout turned out to be a record low – about 34%. At the same time, in Bishkek, in two single-mandate constituencies, the column “against all” gained the most votes. Five losing parties refused to recognize the elections as legitimate due to alleged falsifications in the electronic vote count. As a result, the CEC began to manually recount the ballots.

The main troublemaker in Kyrgyzstan this time was the CEC, which published the first data with an error. According to initial information, ten parties were elected to parliament, and in the aggregate they allegedly received more than 150% of the votes. CEC Chairperson Nurzhan Shildabekova explained that there was a technical failure, and only in the data display system, but not in the counting system. According to the corrected data, after counting 96% of the votes, the parties “Ata Zhurt Kyrgyzstan” (“My Motherland is Kyrgyzstan”), “Ishenim” (“I Believe”), “Yntymak” (“Friendship”), “Alliance”, “ Butun Kyrgyzstan ”(“ United Kyrgyzstan ”) and“ Yiman Nuru ”(“ Ray of Faith ”).

Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov promised that those responsible for the failure will be brought to justice.

“Recalculate by hand. Until all of them (ballots.— “B”) will not be fully counted and parties expressing dissatisfaction will not be satisfied, ballots cannot be moved. If falsification on the part of the CEC is revealed, then all employees of the department will be held accountable. They will answer with their heads. Just as the authorities did not interfere in the electoral process, no one interfered in the work of the CEC itself. If there was an interference, then its members must clearly indicate who did it, ”Sadyr Japarov wrote on his Facebook page.

As a result, the CEC has already started manual counting of ballots. As a result, the commission will distribute 88 seats among the six parties and candidates who won in single-mandate constituencies. In addition, re-elections will be scheduled in two metropolitan districts, since there the majority of voters chose the column “against all”.

None of the parliamentary parties that have determined the domestic and foreign policy of Kyrgyzstan for the past ten years have been able to get into the new parliament.

Four parties – “Respublika”, “Kyrgyzstan”, “Bir Bol” and “Onuguu Progress” – refused to participate in the race altogether, and “Ata-Meken” and “Social Democrats” (former SDPK) could not even get two 5% required to get into parliament. “Almost all the so-called old parties in Kyrgyzstan have always represented a kind of one-time election project. There is still no fixed membership in any political organization. Many politicians managed to change three or four parties in a short time, and some of them were members and founders of other organizations at the time of the elections. Naturally, these defectors did not carry out any party work between election campaigns, so their exit from the political arena is natural, “Dmitry Orlov, head of the Kyrgyz analytical center” East-West Strategy “, told Kommersant.

The main surprise came from the Yyman Nuru (Ray of Faith) party, which represents the interests of believers. The Muslim party confidently overcame the electoral barrier, ahead of more popular and well-known political brands. Not all experts were waiting for the new parliament and Alliance – a team of politicians from the “old parties” “Bir Bol”, “Respublika” and the former ruling Social Democratic Party of Kyrgyzstan.





The Butun Kyrgyzstan party, opposition to all the authorities, has not lost its electorate either. During the presidential reigns of Almazbek Atambayev (awaiting trial in the GKNB jail) and Sooronbai Jeenbekov, this party always stopped one step away from overcoming the pre-election barrier. Its leader, Adakhan Madumarov, then accused the authorities of using administrative resources against his party. Whether these three parties will support the course of the current government is still an open question.

The election results are removed from the agenda of another key issue for the authorities. “Few doubted that the parties supporting the president and the government, Ata Zhurt Kyrgyzstan, Ishenim and Yntymak, would become the leaders of the pre-election race. It is possible that many candidates who won in single-member constituencies will also join them. In this case, the parliamentary coalition supporting the incumbent president will have at least a majority of votes, “Igor Shestakov, co-chairman of the Pikir (Opinion) regional club of experts, told Kommersant.

The main issue remains the legitimization of the voting results. Several losing parties have already jointly demanded the immediate resignation of the cabinet and an honest re-election.

Against this background, the authorities reported on their readiness to ensure public safety. As the secretary of the country’s Security Council Marat Imankulov said on Sunday, the operational situation in Kyrgyzstan is under the control of law enforcement officers, and there is no reason for concern. He assured that all attempts at illegal actions would be stopped.

Recall, on the eve of the vote, the press service of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan announced the arrest of more than 15 “active members of the group” planning to “destabilize the socio-political situation in the country immediately after the elections with the subsequent violent seizure of power.”

Kabay Karabekov, Bishkek