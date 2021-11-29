Elvis Marlamov, a popular author of auto-follow-up strategies, filed a lawsuit against the Central Bank

The author of auto-follow-up strategies Elvis Marlamov, 3.5 years later after the Bank of Russia accused him of insider trading, was able to familiarize himself with the act of checking the regulator, on the basis of which he made his conclusions. Now the trader intends to challenge the verification act in court: the conclusions in it are erroneous, and the regulator’s employees misunderstand the essence of the auto-follow-up strategy, Marlamov handed over to Vedomosti through his lawyer, managing partner of Law & Capital Viktor Obydennov.
Vedomosti got acquainted with a copy of Marlamov’s claim to the Bank of Russia challenging the inspection act – it was sent to the Soviet District Court of Krasnoyarsk (Vedomosti’s request remained unanswered there) and the regulator on November 23. The Central Bank has not yet received a claim, says his representative. The act of verification, it follows from the text of the claim, was signed by the director of the department for combating unfair practices Valery Lyakh and the first deputy chairman of the Central Bank Sergei Shvetsov.
In August 2018, the Investigative Committee opened a criminal case against Marlamov under Part 1 of Art. 185.6 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (unlawful use of insider information), but it was canceled by the Deputy Prosecutor General, sending him for additional verification. In March 2019, the case was re-opened, and now it is at the stage of preliminary investigation. The trader himself also filed lawsuits against the Central Bank – he demanded to provide him with a verification act and recognize the Central Bank’s accusations against him as untrue. At first, the courts sided with the trader, but the appeal overturned their decisions. Marlamov managed to obtain the verification report only in the framework of a criminal case in October 2021.
Marlamov, a well-known and successful trader, was one of the authors of the auto-following strategies on the Finam website, which allowed subscribers to automatically copy his trades. The insider trading scheme was built on this, the Central Bank believes: Marlamov first opened a position through his isolated account, then made a similar transaction using an auto-follow account, the actions of his subscribers changed quotes, after which the trader closed the position on the isolated account. On this, the trader, according to the regulator, earned 8 million rubles. According to the Central Bank, Marlamov thus influenced the quotes of Gazprom, Magnit, Mechel, Megafon, AFK Sistema and other issuers.
What is written in the verification report
According to the Law on Counteracting the Misuse of Insider Information (FZ-224), insider information is accurate and specific information that has not been disseminated and the dissemination of which may have a significant impact on the prices of financial instruments, foreign currency and goods. The law also defines the circle of persons who can be considered insiders: issuers, trade organizers, professional participants carrying out operations in the interests of the client, members of the board of directors, etc.
The act of checking the Central Bank, according to Marlamov’s claim, contains an argument that he had information about the number of subscribers and the amount of funds on the account of each of them: a trader could calculate the total amount of all funds of his subscribers and thereby come to a conclusion about the impact of such a volume money for quotations of a certain security. But Marlamov considers the Central Bank’s conclusions to be erroneous: he did not belong to the list of insiders and did not have information that the law calls insider information. The author of the auto-following strategy on Finam has information on the number of accounts connected to the strategy, but one or more accounts could be connected to one such account, the size of which could vary in multiples. In addition, subscribers could use accounts that were not tied to the auto-follow service to avoid commissions for connecting to strategies.
Who is Elvis Marlamov
Elvis Marlamov is 38 years old. He was the author of auto-following strategies at Finam from 2015 until the Central Bank accused him of insider trading in 2018. After the Central Bank blocked Marlamov’s accounts, his strategies passed to other managers, Vedomosti wrote. The trader estimated the lost profit from this at 12 million rubles. Marlamov makes money by trading: the lawsuit says that he earned 55 million in 2020, in 2019 – 39 million, in 2018 – 8.3 million rubles. In addition to earning from trading, Marlamov also has other income, in particular from his information resource Alenka Capital.
Based on the available data, Marlamov could only calculate the minimum account size by simply multiplying the number of subscribers by the recommended entry threshold for participating in his strategy (at least 200,000 rubles). The Finam website says that the minimum amount is determined by the author of the strategy. This is a formal criterion – the client may have less money, but the administration of the service has the right to disconnect the account from auto-following.
The Finama service also allows subscribers to set and change the follow rate (adjust the volume of participation in a deal) for different strategies during trading, down to a minimum of 0%, that is, when the strategy author’s transactions are not repeated on the subscriber’s account. The functionality of the auto-follow-up system does not provide strategy authors with information about the follow rate of each subscriber, the lawsuit says. In addition, any subscriber during the open trading session could independently make transactions opposite to Marlamov’s strategies, change the follow-up rate or even leave the strategy, the lawsuit says, that is, information about the volume of all subscribers’ funds dynamically changes over time. Therefore, Marlamov could not know the real amount of money in the accounts and calculate it: he did not know the number of active accounts or the follow-up rate.
The Bank of Russia, the lawsuit says, did not take into account that on any trading day on the securities market, in addition to Marlamov and his subscribers, there is an unlimited number of other trading participants with an invaluable aggregate amount of money. They, in turn, can either actively sell shares of the same Gazprom, or buy them. On December 20, 2017 (when the Central Bank discovered illegal transactions), the total volume of transactions with Gazprom shares in rubles amounted to 6.4 billion rubles, the number of transactions was 26,138. Such volume could not but have a significant impact on the share price during the trading session. Marlamov was not able to calculate the receipt of a positive financial result, taking into account the data he had. In addition, the speed of order execution is calculated by the robot and transactions can be completed within a second or half an hour – such a time gap nullifies any forecasting of the position volume.
One of the arguments of the Central Bank was that Marlamov could calculate the amount of subscribers’ funds through the amount of remuneration that Finam pays monthly for maintaining the strategy: the payment formula reveals the turnover of transactions. But, according to the lawsuit, firstly, Marlamov could find out the volume of transactions only next month – it was then that the calculations were carried out and the documentation was signed with Finam. And secondly, the very formula for calculating remuneration appeared in agency agreements only after 2018, i.e. outside the time period of the transactions analyzed by the Central Bank. The agency agreements themselves do not contain insider information: Marlamov only gave Finam the right to disclose data on his transactions, and Finam was obliged to pay Marlamov a fee – usually in the middle of the next month. When Marlamov made transactions on isolated accounts, he did not have information from agency agreements, and he could only settle accounts a month later, that is, after closing transactions on isolated accounts. The Bank of Russia identified 383 cases when auto-follow transactions and transactions on an isolated trader’s account coincided: the regulator considered that isolated accounts were open only for insider trading. Marlamov used these accounts, the lawsuit says, but exclusively for speculative purposes and real trading. And the figure of 383 is insignificant in the total volume of transactions on isolated accounts and their repetition with auto-following can be considered a coincidence, the lawsuit says. For example, in one month of 2016, the number of transactions on isolated Marlamov accounts was about 5,000.
Aleksey Bogdanov, head of the department of trade services and applications of the Finam investment company, told Vedomosti about the reliability of the information from Marlamov’s claim: the strategist’s authors do not know the number of active accounts and the follow-up rate, information on the volume of all subscribers’ funds is constantly changing, the author also cannot calculate the amount of funds all accounts for all subscribers. Of course, it is impossible to completely protect users of the service from external influences, Bogdanov noted, but such violations within the service are “definitely excluded.”
Marlamov has repeatedly noted that the actions of the Central Bank were not directed against himself, but against the strategy of auto-following. However, the Central Bank itself did not hide its attitude to auto-tracking. “What’s the problem with auto-following? On the one hand, this is a good service, on the other, it turns into some kind of market manipulation when the leader knows what is behind his deal for 100 million rubles. a deal for 2 billion rubles will follow, and will take the price, “said Shvetsov back in 2017. The reaction of the Bank of Russia to this practice was timely – before retail investors began to enter the market en masse, a representative of the Central Bank told Vedomosti. Thanks to the analysis of this case, the professional community also drew attention to the situation: standards have been introduced, SRO pays attention to auto-tracking so that there are no unfair practices, he noted. For financial instruments of the second and third echelons, that is, low-liquid securities, the effect of auto-following may already be critical, says Otkritie Broker CEO Yuri Maslov: information on the potential and possible depth of influence on the market through transactions of “followers” is essentially , will already be insider. Shares of companies of the second and third echelons are, for example, securities of Mechel, Bashneft, Uralkali, Lenenergo, with these instruments Marlamov, in particular, made transactions, it follows from the data of the Central Bank’s website.
The risks of manipulation, although small, are there, agrees Viktor Bondarovich, head of the department of auto-follow-up at BCS World of Investments, therefore the broker does not allow the authors of the strategy to trade illiquid instruments, and it is there that the risks are concentrated. But whether, for example, the formula for calculating the remuneration is considered insider information is a debatable question, says Bondarovich: “We do not disclose this information even to the author, on the other hand, we have a transparent formula for calculating remuneration and the author is quite capable of calculating the volume of assets for the previous quarter.” It is important to understand that in order to manipulate the author needs a large client portfolio, the expert says, and it can be achieved only by leading a high-quality strategy. But when the author has a successful strategy, he has no time for manipulation, Bondarovich sums up.