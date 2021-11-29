Elvis Marlamov, a popular author of auto-follow-up strategies, filed a lawsuit against the Central Bank

One of the arguments of the Central Bank was that Marlamov could calculate the amount of subscribers’ funds through the amount of remuneration that Finam pays monthly for maintaining the strategy: the payment formula reveals the turnover of transactions. But, according to the lawsuit, firstly, Marlamov could find out the volume of transactions only next month – it was then that the calculations were carried out and the documentation was signed with Finam. And secondly, the very formula for calculating remuneration appeared in agency agreements only after 2018, i.e. outside the time period of the transactions analyzed by the Central Bank. The agency agreements themselves do not contain insider information: Marlamov only gave Finam the right to disclose data on his transactions, and Finam was obliged to pay Marlamov a fee – usually in the middle of the next month. When Marlamov made transactions on isolated accounts, he did not have information from agency agreements, and he could only settle accounts a month later, that is, after closing transactions on isolated accounts. The Bank of Russia identified 383 cases when auto-follow transactions and transactions on an isolated trader’s account coincided: the regulator considered that isolated accounts were open only for insider trading. Marlamov used these accounts, the lawsuit says, but exclusively for speculative purposes and real trading. And the figure of 383 is insignificant in the total volume of transactions on isolated accounts and their repetition with auto-following can be considered a coincidence, the lawsuit says. For example, in one month of 2016, the number of transactions on isolated Marlamov accounts was about 5,000.