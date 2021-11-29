https://ria.ru/20211129/sanktsii-1761349725.html

Estonian Foreign Minister announced new sanctions against Belarus

Estonian Foreign Minister announced new sanctions against Belarus – RIA Novosti, 11/29/2021

Estonian Foreign Minister announced new sanctions against Belarus

A new package of EU sanctions against Minsk is set to enter into force on December 2, said Estonian Foreign Minister Eva-Maria Liimets. RIA Novosti, 11/29/2021

2021-11-29T20: 58

2021-11-29T20: 58

2021-11-29T23: 44

USA

European Union

Alexander Lukashenko

migrants

situation with migrants on the border of Poland and Belarus

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/104470/17/1044701780_0:432:4608:3024_1920x0_80_0_0_6dfb93e05767790faa9226014c513b34.jpg

HELSINKI, November 29 – RIA Novosti. The new EU sanctions package against Minsk is to enter into force on December 2, said Estonian Foreign Minister Eva-Maria Liimets. According to Liimets, the names of individuals and legal entities from the list will be published only with an officially agreed package of sanctions. “Premature disclosure of this information may cause unjustified This will also allow these individuals to react quickly and, for example, restructure assets or do something similar, “the head of the Foreign Ministry added. Western countries, in particular the EU states, after the elections in Belarus in August officials. They were accused of violence against protesters and falsification of the voting results. The European Union has consistently prepared and introduced four sanctions lists, including President Alexander Lukashenko. The head of state accused the West of direct interference in the situation in the republic, noting that the unrest is directed by the United States, and the Europeans are “playing along.” In addition, at the end of June, the EU imposed sectoral restrictions on Minsk, due to the close economic ties of the Union State members. strikes also in Russia. The sanctions include a ban on the export to Belarus of technologies for monitoring communications and dual-use goods, restricting trade with Belarus in oil products, potash fertilizers, and tobacco products. In addition, Minsk was restricted from accessing the financial markets of the European Union.

https://ria.ru/20211129/migranty-1761323497.html

USA

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/104470/17/1044701780_0-0:4608:3456_1920x0_80_0_0_6cfaac32cc966bc3afba7d3884bb2ac0.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

USA, European Union, Alexander Lukashenko, migrants, the situation with migrants on the border of Poland and Belarus