Estonian Foreign Minister announced new sanctions against Belarus

A new package of EU sanctions against Minsk is set to enter into force on December 2, said Estonian Foreign Minister Eva-Maria Liimets. RIA Novosti, 11/29/2021
HELSINKI, November 29 – RIA Novosti. The new EU sanctions package against Minsk is to enter into force on December 2, said Estonian Foreign Minister Eva-Maria Liimets. According to Liimets, the names of individuals and legal entities from the list will be published only with an officially agreed package of sanctions. “Premature disclosure of this information may cause unjustified This will also allow these individuals to react quickly and, for example, restructure assets or do something similar, “the head of the Foreign Ministry added. Western countries, in particular the EU states, after the elections in Belarus in August officials. They were accused of violence against protesters and falsification of the voting results. The European Union has consistently prepared and introduced four sanctions lists, including President Alexander Lukashenko. The head of state accused the West of direct interference in the situation in the republic, noting that the unrest is directed by the United States, and the Europeans are “playing along.” In addition, at the end of June, the EU imposed sectoral restrictions on Minsk, due to the close economic ties of the Union State members. strikes also in Russia. The sanctions include a ban on the export to Belarus of technologies for monitoring communications and dual-use goods, restricting trade with Belarus in oil products, potash fertilizers, and tobacco products. In addition, Minsk was restricted from accessing the financial markets of the European Union.
“The preparation of the fifth package of sanctions against Belarus is nearing completion, and it is planned to be adopted this week,” the minister told the portal of the Estonian broadcasting company ERR.
According to Liimets, the names of individuals and the names of legal entities from the list will be published only with an officially agreed package of sanctions.
“Premature disclosure of this information can cause unnecessary confusion. It will also allow these persons to react quickly and, for example, restructure assets or do something similar,” added the head of the Foreign Ministry.
In addition, at the end of June, the EU also imposed sectoral restrictions on Minsk – due to close economic ties between the members of the Union State, this also affects Russia. The sanctions include a ban on the export to Belarus of technologies for monitoring communications and dual-use goods, restricting trade with Belarus in oil products, potash fertilizers, and tobacco products. In addition, Minsk was restricted from accessing the financial markets of the European Union.
