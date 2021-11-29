Ethereum as a blockchain network and cryptocurrency

Even at the present time, the locomotive of the industry remains in the leading positions, but the development of the market does not stand still, more and more new projects appear, for example, Ethereum and its ETH coin, which have every chance of displacing the leader.

What is Ethereum

Ethereum is considered a type of blockchain technology and a kind of cryptocurrency. The blockchain network was created by a team of traders, they also control it. On the platform, the user has the ability to send cryptography for a minimal fee via Ethereum.

Ethereum was created on the basis of Bitcoin with a number of significant changes. For example, Ethereum, unlike Bitcoin, is programmed as a result of which it is used for digital assets. On the Traders Union website, you can familiarize yourself with the blockchain network in detail, for example, the Traders Union recommends considering Ethereum as a kind of market where it is impossible to steal and use users’ personal data. But what are the similar parameters that experts distinguish between Ethereum and Bitcoin? This is the ability to use digital currency unnecessarily.

Why do you need Ethereum, what functions does ETH coins perform?

The co-founder of the blockchain considers the platform to be some kind of the newest Internet, where developers of decentralized applications have opportunities and great prospects. Ethereum is a ready-made solution, on the basis of which you can develop a number of applications, without having to create and maintain a personal blockchain yourself.

Thanks to a single platform, many applications in different programming languages ​​have the ability to interact with each other. This innovation is helping to increase the use of technology in this area.

The main component of the Ethereum blockchain network is considered “smart contacts”, which control the payment of transactions. Experts highlight a number of other functionalities of Ethereum:

– When smart or smart contacts of increased complexity are launched, logistics are managed;

– Development of applications with different functions;

– Digitization of assets;

– Conduct document flow;

– To identify users, it is possible to digitize data;

– Conduct electronic voting and so on.

On the basis of the Ethereum platform, there are ETH coins, mainly that the emission of cryptocurrencies is infinite, so users can mine coins for an unlimited amount of time. But the developers began the transition from the classic method of mining, namely “Proof of Work”, to PoS mining, which means “Proof of Ownership”.

Speaking about investments, experts recommend starting investing in Ethereum in 2021, as scaling has improved significantly this year, thanks to important changes on the Internet. But it’s worth mentioning that all types of cryptocurrencies are volatile and subject to little risk.

