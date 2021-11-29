Ex-Minister of Education of Estonia will be tried for driving children in an official car and a stolen coffee maker – Incidents – News of St. Petersburg

The Estonian prosecutor’s office brought charges of fraud and misappropriation of state property to the former Minister of Education and Science Mailis Reps. Delfi reports about it on November 29.

“Reps has been charged with illegal use of the ministry’s fuel card and covering the costs associated with celebrating his birthday at the ministry’s premises,” the Estonian press reported, specifying that the investigation began after media reports.

“The current rules are clear enough to differentiate between our own and the state’s needs, and also to avoid shifting personal expenses to the state,” said prosecutor Denis Chasovskikh. “Legal norms are valid for everyone, and a high position in the hierarchy of the civil service does not give the right to selfishly bend these norms – on the contrary, this is accompanied by an increased expectation of society in terms of an employee’s performance.”

The head of the Bureau for Combating Corruption Crimes of the Central Criminal Police Ats Kyubarsepp said that the scale of Reps’s crimes did not become known immediately.

“In the course of the misdemeanor proceedings initiated, it became clear that the improper use of state property had occurred repeatedly and to a greater extent than was originally written, therefore there was a reason to further investigate this case in the course of criminal proceedings,” said the Estonian security official.

Interfax clarifies that Mailis Reps is a single mother with six children. She used the ministry’s car with a chauffeur to take the children to kindergarten, school and hobby groups. The media claimed that the ex-minister took money from the ministry’s budget to pay for accommodation with relatives in a hotel and to buy air tickets for the whole family, as well as to celebrate a birthday in a restaurant.