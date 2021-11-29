Experts called a brake on increasing incomes of Russians – RBK

“Historic event” in the labor market

In the corporate sector, according to Rosstat, the pandemic went almost unnoticed: the real wages in organizations at the end of 2020 increased by 3.8% (a year earlier there was an increase of 4.8%). In January-August 2021, real wages increased by 3% compared to the same period in 2020, it follows from the most relevant data from the statistics department (.doc). “The fact that we did not get out of the crisis by reducing real wages in organizations is a historic event, since in all previous years the main tool for overcoming the crisis was a reduction in wages,” the authors of the review emphasize.

At the same time, in the unincorporated sector, the situation is the opposite, according to economists at the Higher School of Economics. “According to our estimates, in this segment of the economy in the second quarter of 2021, in real terms, the average labor income was only 82% of the level of the second quarter of 2019. This segment accounts for at least 30% of all employed. Consequently, it is the drop in labor incomes in the unincorporated segment that pulls down the real monetary incomes of the population, ”the authors concluded.

There are no official statistics on the level of income of the unincorporated sector: Rosstat does not publish separate data on average labor income from employment not related to wage labor in organizations. “But taking into account the data on the structure of income, total employment, employment and average wages in organizations, we can calculate this indicator,” – explain the authors of the review.

The corporate segment, “visible” to Rosstat, employs 32 million people – at large and medium-sized enterprises, estimates Vladimir Gimpelson, director of the Center for Labor Studies at the Higher School of Economics. Half of this observed segment is made up of budget organizations, and the second half is dominated by large companies. The real scale of the problem is concentrated in the “faint” sector of the labor market, which employs about 40 million people – just over half of the total workforce, Gimpelson estimates.

Employment in small business, which can be expressed in various organizational forms, including individual entrepreneurs or self-employment, is concentrated mainly in the service sector, draws attention to Alexander Safonov, Doctor of Economics, professor of the Financial University under the government. It is not surprising that salaries in this sector are sensitive to the consequences of the pandemic, such as the refusal of citizens from services in the field of entertainment, catering, sports, etc. due to sanitary and epidemiological restrictions. At the same time, the corporate sector receives stable orders from the state or from foreign partners, Safonov says. All this, he said, is responsible for the different dynamics of salaries in the corporate and non-corporate sectors.