Experts predicted the exit of 29 banks from the market – RBK

Photo: Nikita Popov / RBK



In Russia, up to 29 banks may cease to exist by October 2022, such a forecast was made by the Expert RA rating agency, the Izvestia newspaper reports.

The agency explained that the most at risk are those organizations that are categorized not exceeding the ruB value. This position in the rating indicates a low level of creditworthiness, at which the organization is still able to meet its current obligations, but its margin of safety is in a limited state.

“This cluster includes about 49% of the total number of assessed credit institutions, that is, it is statistically the most populated,” said Yuri Belikov, Managing Director for Validation at Expert RA.

S&P predicted the beginning of the “growth phase” for the Russian banking sector



The agency explained that the reasons for the termination of the activities of the credit institution may be the voluntary cancellation of the license or its revocation, and this may also happen due to mergers and acquisitions. According to Belikov, last year the number of voluntarily revoked licenses was higher than usual, due to the uncertainty of the operating environment due to the spread of COVID-19. This year, banks, more often than the pre-pandemic level, voluntarily cancel the license, but less often than in 2020, he said.