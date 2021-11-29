https://ria.ru/20211129/reys-1761224134.html
Export flight to Iraq canceled in Belarus
The Iraqi Airways’ export flight from the Belarusian capital to Erbil, scheduled for Monday, will not be operated, Minsk National Airport reported. RIA Novosti, 11/29/2021
2021-11-29T11: 16
in the world
erbil
Belarus
Iraq
iraqi airways
situation with migrants on the border of Poland and Belarus
MINSK, November 29 – RIA Novosti. The Iraqi Airways’ export flight from the Belarusian capital to Erbil, scheduled for Monday, will not be operated, the Minsk National Airport said. Last week, Iraqi Airways carried out four export flights that brought home Iraqi citizens who had previously unsuccessfully tried to get from Belarus to the EU. In total, five flights were carried out in November. The total number of Iraqi migrants who returned to their homeland from Belarusian territory on export flights was about 1900 on Sunday. In addition, it was reported that two more outbound flights to Erbil are planned for the beginning of this week, including one on Monday.
erbil
Belarus
Iraq
