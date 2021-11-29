Failed expensive migration of the Ministry of Internal Affairs IT system from IBM software to Russian and open source software

A subsidiary of AFK Sistema has failed the execution of the 60 millionth contract with the Ministry of Internal Affairs. The project, among other things, meant abandoning IBM software solutions in favor of Russian and open source software.

Breaking a contract with the Ministry of Internal Affairs

As CNews found out, the scientific and industrial company High Technologies and Strategic Systems (part of the RTI group, of which AFK Sistema is considered the main shareholder) could not fulfill the contract with the Special Technics and Communications NPO of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. The agreement implied the implementation of experimental design work (ROC) on the development of special software for the service to support the activities of the legal departments of the IT system of the Ministry of Internal Affairs (SODPP). This follows from a file of court decisions and data from the public procurement website.

The contract was signed by the parties on July 16, 2019 following the results of a thematic tender in the format of an open tender with an initial project price of 60.7 million rubles. In addition to High Technologies and Strategic Systems, no one else came to the tender, and the contract went to the company without lowering its starting price.

The front of work was divided into three stages and was designed for a period until December 10, 2020. Problems arose already at the first stage, however, the parties managed to agree on the payment of a penalty for delay by the contractor in a pre-trial order, and the stage was accepted and paid in the amount of 20.1 million rub.

Work on the second and third stages was not completed, despite the fact that “Special equipment and communications”, “taking into account the high interest of the ordering department in obtaining a positive result of work on R&D”, shifted the deadline for the execution of the contract to April 29, 2021. “Stage No. 2 ROC has not been completed in full, the results of the implementation of stage No. 2 of the ROC do not meet the requirements of the TOR, “- said in the explanations of the structure of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The structure of Sistema JSFC was unable to fulfill the import-substituting IT contract of the Ministry of Internal Affairs

As a result, on June 1, 2021, the customer decided to unilaterally refuse to execute the state contract. The contractor tried to achieve the invalidation of this decision by filing a claim with the Moscow Arbitration Court on July 27, 2021. Themis’ servants refused to meet the stated requirements.

The court’s decision was published in full on November 26, 2021. It can be appealed within a month in the Ninth Arbitration Court of Appeal. CNews expects from High Technologies and Strategic Systems an answer to the question whether the company intends to exercise this right.

Details of the failed replacement IBM



As follows from the terms of reference of the tender, as a result of which an unfulfilled contract was concluded, the service for ensuring the activities of legal divisions of the Ministry of Internal Affairs system is intended to automate the activities of employees, federal civil servants and employees of divisions of the Ministry of Internal Affairs system for the development and implementation of state policy and legal regulation in the field of internal affairs …

The SODPP service is organized as a set of interacting modules and subsystems. Among them – the portal of legal information, “Monitoring” (analysis of thematic information), “Legal expertise” (automation of the assessment of legal acts), “Anti-corruption expertise”, “NLA Designer” (formation of regulatory legal acts), “NLA-3” ( processing of partly secret acts), “Claim” (registration of statements of claim), “Access administration module”.

“The objectives of the development of the SDDP are the modernization and development of special software (service) that automates the activities of employees of the legal departments of the system of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, which will ensure the transfer of the SDDP modules to the Web interface and fulfill the requirements for the use of free and / or freely distributed software in Russia within the framework of the concept of import substitution ; improvement of operational characteristics, expansion of the functionality of the SODPP “, – indicated in the TOR.

In the course of the project, it was planned to implement a platform independent application server, abandoning the IBM WS solution used in the Ministry of Internal Affairs. The customer also expected updates to the versions of JAVA libraries, the replacement of the IBM OmniFind search platform and the transition from IBM Cognos (business analytics) to a Russian or free analogue, which provides users with the ability to make changes to reporting forms without special training.

CNews expects comments from “Special Technics and Communications” on whether this structure of the Ministry of Internal Affairs is going to complete the project of modernization of the SDDPP, and whether a new tender will be announced.

Possible consequences for the performer

It is worth noting that the government contract, torn apart through the fault of the contractor, is a fairly compelling reason for the inclusion of the fined company by the decision of the FAS into the register of unscrupulous suppliers.

Getting into the blacklist will mean for High Technologies and Strategic Systems the inability to participate in procurement of government agencies for two years (this does not apply to procurement of companies with government participation; there is a separate register for them).

At the time of publication of this material, “High technologies and strategic systems” were not included in the register of unscrupulous suppliers.