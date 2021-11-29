“Fast and the Furious 10” will be removed together with the 11th, and the dead will revive again

The next film will premiere in April 2023. So far, little is known about the new parts of the franchise, but we will share everything we know by now.

Fast & Furious 10 will be released worldwide on April 7, 2023, according to Entertainment Weekly. Filming will begin next January and will be directed by Justin Lin, who has been behind the camera in five films in the series, including F9.

Details of the plot are not yet available, while the cast is being formed. Presumably, the main family members will come together again: Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Chris Bridges, Sung Kang, Jason Statham, John Cena, Charlize Theron and others. However, Dwayne Johnson will definitely not be due to a long-standing conflict with Vin Diesel.

“I wish them the best in Fast 10 and Fast 11, and the rest of the Fast & Furious films that they will make without me,” he said.

In addition, the character Gal Gadot (Giselle) may return, despite the fact that it would seem that she died in “Fast and the Furious 6”. While the writers of the franchise easily allow themselves to animate any person, it is enough to remember Khan.

By the way, it was the actor Song Kang, who plays Han, who hinted at the return of Giselle.

“I think there is only one word – Giselle. All roads lead to Giselle, ”he said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

It is also rumored that parts 10 and 11 will be filmed in a row like a two-part film. These two films will tell one extended story that will end the franchise.

