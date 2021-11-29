Fatigue syndrome or common ARVI: what can be confused with “omicron”

The first patients infected with the new omicron coronavirus strain complained of severe fatigue and headaches. A doctor from South Africa, Angelique Coetzee, told The Telegraph about this. She was the first to report patients with a new variant of the virus.

According to the specialist, suspicions that the pathogen had mutated again arose due to the increased frequency of visits by patients with unusual manifestations of COVID-19. In particular, these were young people complaining of a strong feeling of fatigue and headaches, as well as a six-year-old child with a rapid pulse and high fever – and after two days he felt better.

It is noted that none of the patients experienced a loss of taste or smell. “Their symptoms were very different from those that I have experienced before, and manifested themselves in mild forms,” she said.

Only about two dozen Coetzee patients with symptoms of a new type of infection have tested positive for COVID-19.

“For the first time, information on the symptoms of omicron appeared from South Africa, in particular, doctor Coetzee gave an assessment of working with 20 patients. All were young without any serious illnesses and, naturally, they all got sick easily. Based on this, she concluded that the new strain only affects young people with symptoms of headache and fatigue. But this is not even a study, but a description of several cases, “said Nikolai Kryuchkov, candidate of medical sciences, immunologist, in an interview with Gazeta.Ru.

The fact is that weakness and headache are typical symptoms of any type of acute respiratory viral infection, they arise as a result of the production of inflammatory mediators, explained the immunologist Maria Polner.

“COVID-19 can affect any organs and systems – leading to an exacerbation of chronic diseases. The new variant of the virus is no exception. Indeed, it is known that there are features of the clinical manifestations of different variants of the virus, but the severity of the course, as well as the consequences of the new version of the omicron, are still being studied, “she said.

Kryuchkov agreed with her. According to him, any signs of an acute condition – a runny nose, sore throat, headaches, severe fatigue – may indicate both a coronavirus and another infection.

“On clinical grounds, the coronavirus can be easily confused with other acute respiratory viral infections. Although it may be SARS, which this season will be much more than last. Rhinovirus, flu and adenovirus – all these symptoms will be, ”he added.

Headache and severe fatigue also testify to the chronic fatigue syndrome, from which many people suffer with the onset of cold weather, said therapist Irina Ivanova.

“In late autumn and early winter conditions with extremely low levels of insolation, it will be very difficult to suspect infection with a new strain of coronavirus. Chronic fatigue syndrome is very typical for young, working and studying people at this time of the year. And they are trying to present this complaint to us as characteristic of a new mutation, ”the specialist emphasized.

It is already known that omicron, like delta, is highly contagious – this is due to the fact that most of its mutations are in the spike protein (S-protein).

“In addition, there are great concerns that it can bypass both antibodies formed as a result of vaccination and antibodies that are formed after an illness. That is, it is quite possible to get sick with coronavirus of different genetic variants twice in a row. Of course, a lot depends on the number of ready-made antibodies at the time of infection, as well as on the number of viral units that got in, ”Polner said.

In this regard, the statement that only young people aged 20-30 are exposed to the omicron, as previously stated by South African scientists, is not consistent.

“In those countries where the population is older, the average age is higher, where there are many elderly people, unlike South Africa, the new strain of coronavirus will behave, I think, like delta,” Kryuchkov said.

According to the immunologist, the omicron appeared as a result of a spontaneous mutation of the coronavirus in a human body with an advanced form of immunodeficiency.

“There was some glitch, because in fact, in an immunodeficient untreated patient with HIV infection, this virus mutated for several months and grew to an omicron. Moreover, apparently, the patient was close to AIDS – he contracted the coronavirus, or maybe two strains at once. Therefore, this strain is unusual and very different from the delta. This conclusion can be made due to the fact that there are no intermediates in the development of a new strain. That is, where did it come from in the population, ”concluded Kryuchkov.