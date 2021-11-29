Fed news: omicron raises new questions

President Joseph Biden’s recent decision to nominate Jerome Powell for a second term as chairman of the Federal Reserve quickly faded into the background. The United States was preparing to celebrate Thanksgiving Day, and the media was filled with news about the spread of a new strain of coronavirus and the prospects for the resumption of quarantine.

Investors no longer count on the Fed’s December round of tightening; moreover, the chances of a rise in interest rates in mid-2022 have become more elusive (at least temporarily).

Atlanta Fed chief Rafael Bostic, however, downplayed the impact of the omicron strain, saying in an interview with Fox News that once the consequences of the new outbreak are clear, the economy (and the Fed) will respond accordingly.

He currently still expects one or two rounds of rate hikes in 2022, which will help contain inflation. Bostic, who favors speeding up the winding down of the asset repurchase program, is a voting member of the Open Market Committee this year, but will lose his vote next year.

Protocols FOMC: inflation requires a revision of the rate of withdrawal QE

Officials are ready to accelerate monetary policy tightening if inflation picks up further, according to last week’s release.

“Various participants in the meeting noted that the Committee should be ready to adjust the pace of asset repurchases and raise the range of the federal funds rate earlier than previously estimated if inflation continues to exceed levels in line with the target levels of the Committee.”

(through which the Fed estimates inflation) in annual terms reached 5%; while (excluding energy and food) is 4.1%. The benchmark index last reached such values ​​in January 1991.

A “couple of members” are concerned that mid-term market indicators of inflation expectations are showing signs of deviation, but “a number of other participants” said that this sensitivity is broadly in line with the norm, and longer-term indicators are “well anchored”.

According to the minutes, officials expect fluctuations in “transient” inflation. “Many participants” pointed to signs that price pressures are more resilient than anticipated, while other officials note that “while inflationary pressures have lasted longer than expected, they continue to reflect the same imbalances associated with the pandemic and is likely to decline as supply recovers. ”

Moreover, some of the FOMC members turned out to be more aggressive than Powell’s press conference would suggest (when he was still playing down inflation concerns in anticipation of a reassignment decision).

Even San Francisco Fed Governor Mary Daly, who is considered one of the Committee’s main “doves”, said last week that she could support the acceleration of the QE winding down due to positive employment dynamics and. As a result of the November meeting, Powell said that the volume of assets redeemed by the Fed will be reduced by $ 15 billion every month (10 billion in Treasury bonds and another 5 billion in the form of mortgage-backed securities).

It is not yet possible to say how the omicron strain will affect these hawkish moods. On Tuesday, the Treasury Secretary is also expected to address Congress, and market participants will be able to better understand their position.

Also due out this week is the next Fed, which continually provides evidence of rising price pressures in the economy. In addition, in the coming days we are waiting for the employment report from the monthly Bureau of Labor Statistics; experts believe that over the past month, the economy created 525,000 jobs outside agriculture, and fell by 0.1 percentage points to 4.5%.