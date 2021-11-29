Federation Council excluded the introduction of liability under the law on QR codes – RBK

Photo: Roman Pimenov / TASS



The authorities will not introduce additional liability for non-compliance with the laws on QR codes, since the necessary norms are already present in the current legislation. This was stated by the Senator, Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on Constitutional Legislation Andrei Klishas in an interview with RIA Novosti.

“No, we already have everything,” he replied to a question about plans to introduce additional norms on liability for non-compliance with these laws, if they are adopted.

Responsibility for counterfeit QR codes falls under the existing article 327 of the Criminal Code (forgery and use of official documents), the Moscow Department of Information Technologies explained earlier. For this you can get up to two years in prison. At the same time, Dmitry Lipin, a member of the commission on legal support of the digital economy of the Moscow branch of the Russian Bar Association, noted that Art. 327 of the Criminal Code of Russia can only be imputed to paper documents on official letterhead or to electronic documents signed with an electronic digital signature.

Earlier, in mid-November, the government submitted two bills to the State Duma, according to which QR codes are supposed to be introduced throughout the country. One of them regulates their use when visiting public events, cultural organizations, catering and retail. The second bill affects the use of QR codes for long-distance and international travel. Decisions about specific places where QR codes will be applied must be made by the administration of each region.