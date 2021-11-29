Financiers named the most profitable currency for investments | News | News

Economists interviewed by Izvestia on November 29 recommended that Russians keep their savings in US dollars, as there is a likelihood of a weakening of the ruble by the end of the year amid tightening of the US Federal Reserve’s (FRS) policy, geopolitical risks and the spread of a new strain of coronavirus.

Pavel Mitrofanov, portfolio manager at Sistema Capital, said that over the past five years, the ruble’s exchange rate against the bi-currency basket has strengthened by an average of 1% in December.

“Fundamental prerequisites speak in favor of the dollar falling to 72-73 rubles this year as well. The current account balance is likely to hit a record $ 120-130 billion in 2021. The increase in the key rate of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation contributes to the growth of real rates on expectations of a slowdown in inflation in 2022, which makes the ruble attractive to non-residents, “he said.

However, the existing fears of investors about geopolitical risks, as well as the deterioration of “risk appetite” in global markets after the identification of a new and “potentially more aggressive” B.1.1.529 African strain of coronavirus “will hardly allow the ruble to strengthen in the coming weeks,” added Mitrofanov …

Along with the likely tightening of the Fed’s position at the December meeting, it is possible that some weakening of the Russian national currency will continue, so it is worth keeping savings in dollars, the financier concluded.

At the same time, Yekaterina Fedyukovich, a lecturer at the Synergy University, Ph.D. in Economics, believes that to save funds, you can now buy currency – US dollars, euros, pounds sterling, as well as gold / silver coins (the simplest, not memorable).

She stressed that over the past 30 years, major world currencies have strengthened against the ruble and in the long term, this trend is likely to continue. Gold, on the other hand, is a “traditional conservative asset” whose value is constantly increasing, she added.

On November 26, the World Health Organization (WHO) called an emergency meeting due to the new SARS-CoV-2 B.1.1.529 strain. Since November 28, Russia has restricted the entry of foreigners from a number of African countries and Hong Kong due to a new strain of coronavirus. We are talking about South Africa, Botswana, Lesotho, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Madagascar, Kingdom of Eswatini, Tanzania. The decision was made against the background of the discovery of a new variant of COVID-19 on the territory of the countries.

Following the meeting in early November, the Fed kept the base interest rate at the level of 0-0.25% per annum. The regulator has kept the key rate for the 13th time since 2020. He reaffirmed that he will keep interest rates low until the peak of employment and inflation in the US reaches 2% in the long term. The next Fed meeting is scheduled for mid-December.

