Five parties in Kyrgyzstan refused to recognize election results – RBK

The day before, the CEC website crashed, after which the number of parties entering parliament decreased. According to the commission, after counting 97% of the votes, six political forces overcome the 5% threshold

Five political parties in Kyrgyzstan demanded from the authorities to cancel the results of the elections to the country’s parliament, 24.kg reports.

Representatives of the Ata Meken (Fatherland), Reform, Social Democrats, Azattyk (Freedom) and Uluttar Birimdigi (People’s Harmony) parties reported violations during the election campaign, and also falsifications in the calculation of results.

“These elections must be declared invalid, otherwise we will disgrace ourselves in the international arena,” said the leader of Uluttar Birimdiga, Melis Myrzakmatov.

According to the country’s CEC, after counting more than 97% of the votes, six parties that have overcome the 5% barrier pass to parliament: the pro-government Ata-Zhurt Kyrgyzstan (Motherland Kyrgyzstan) with 16.44%, Ishenim (Vera) with 13 , 2%, Yntymak (Harmony) with 10.6%, opposition Alliance with 8.07% and Butun Kyrgyzstan (United Kyrgyzstan) with 6.58%, as well as Yiman Nuru (“Ray of Faith”) from 5.95%.

About 1.2 million voters voted in the elections, the turnout was 34.39%.